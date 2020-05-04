It was a fabulous flurry for 32 minutes on the floor time and again for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team this season en route to the MIAA Division 2 state co-championship.
Leading the way was a quartet of seniors Shakirah Ketant, Lizzy Davis and Yara Fawaz, along with junior sharpshooter Katelyn Mollica, as the Warriors again highlight the court for The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Girls Basketball All-Star Team.
Joining them are three members from the 17-win Bishop Feehan Shamrocks — Lydia Mordarski, Amanda Folan and Haley Coupal, who are recognized for their contributions.
Faye Veilleux and Faith Roy, representing King Philip Regional High, Attleboro High’s Nyah Thomas, North Attleboro High’s Amanda Kaiser and Mansfield High’s Ashley Santos are other Hockomock League players who earn Sun Chronicle All-Star status.
Rounding out the All-Star squad are a pair of the premier players from the South Coast Conference in Seekonk senior guard and 1,000-point scorer Mia DiBiase, along with Dighton-Rehoboth’s 17-point per game scorer Emily D’Ambrosio.
Foxboro was the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional and went on to beat Hingham in the title game by seven points. Slated to face Taconic Regional in the state final, the Warriors’ hopes were shelved by the final being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving both schools as state co-champs.
“That was like a bad dream,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said of the Warriors having their bus ride to Worcester canceled. “We had basically the same group of girls from last year (when Foxboro fell in the state semifinals). “Nothing could overshadow what these girls accomplished.
“We got progressively better at both ends of the floor. The team that we had, anyone could have that hot hand and get the ball. The girls were so unselfish and like-minded, they wanted to accomplish so much.
“When you have seniors, even the underclassmen who have been with us, they’re all good athletes and are just focused on the next play. We had pieces to the puzzle,” Downs added, citing the emergence of her center Ketant, the role of Fawaz as a defensive stopper and Davis assuming ball-control duties to allow Mollica freedom.
The thread to the title was strung through the play of Ketant, who averaged 10 points and nine rebounds per game.
“Her overall presence enabled our team to expand our offense rather than just rely on Katelyn (Mollica),” added Downs. “She gave us offense and defense.”
Ketant had plenty of assistance defensively from Fawaz, “the x-factor” for the Warriors, Downs said of the terrifically talented seven-point, seven-rebound per game performer. And Foxboro delivered a dynamic duo from the backcourt in Davis, who averaged 11 points, nearly four assists and three charges taken per game, along with Mollica, who averaged 19 points per game and became the ninth Warrior female hoopster to join the 1,000-point club.
The Warriors join Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Attleboro’s Thomas, the third-leading scorer in the Hockomock League; North Attleboro’s Kaiser, a 12-point per game scorer and defensive stopper; Mansfield’s Santos, the Hornets’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder; along with King Philip’s Veilluex and Roy, who averaged 11 and nine points, respectively, for the 12-win Warriors.
At Bishop Feehan, Folan, a senior captain, was a point guard and spark plug, Mordarski averaged nearly 11 points per game and was a 3-point threat, while Coupal averaged 12 points and was dynamic at both ends of the floor.
Meanwhile, DiBiase, a four-year starter at Seekonk, amassed 1,237 points and averaged 12 points per game for the Warriors. D’Ambrosio, D-R’s MVP, averaged nearly eight rebounds and over four assists per game.