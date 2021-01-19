Foxboro 76, Stoughton 19
FOXBORO — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica hit five 3-point field goals and finished with 27 points as the Warriors took the Hockomock League rout.
Mollica scored 18 of her points by halftime, hitting five trifectas as Foxboro (3-2) gained a 40-7 lead after 16 minutes.
All 11 players for Foxboro scored with Cam Collins adding 10 points and Hannah Blake nine. The Warriors visit Stoughton Thursday.
Medway 51, Norton 29
MEDWAY — The Mustangs limited Norton to 14 points over the first 16 minutes of their Tri-Valley League game.
Medway took a 31-14 lead by halftime with Lindsey Beach scoring nine of her 20 points there.
Mikayler Patch tallied nine points for Norton (3-1), one of five players to score.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Fairhaven 28
REHOBOTH — Senior Emily D’Ambrosio scored 14 of her 33 points in the first quarter as the Falcons rolled to the South Coast Conference win.
D’Ambrosio hit three 3-pointers and all eight of her free throws for the 5-0 Falcons.
D-R scored 27 first quarter points and took a 36-12 lead by halftime. Meg Reilly added 12 points and Ella Damon eight. D-R next visits Somerset Berkley Friday.
Seekonk 48, Somerset Berkley 38
SEEKONK — The Falcons hit on nine 3-point field goals, three from Lauren Paulo en route to the South Coast Conference victory.
Maggie McKitchen scored 14 points and Paulo nine for the Warriors (3-2). Alli Dantas also hit two 3-pointers for Seekonk, which held a 21-12 lead after one quarter and a 33-23 lead at the half.
Seekonk next visits Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.