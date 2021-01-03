Roy Bain is energized when he hears the swishing of skates at the rink and the sounds of pucks coming off of sticks or the walls — even the sight of striped jerseys.
Best of all, Bain and the 26 skaters in the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ high school hockey program could not wait to open the dashboard doors to get back onto the ice and compete.
“They all know what’s at stake and they will do everything that they can to play these games,” Bain said the other day after practice. “These girls, every kid in every hockey program for that matter, are willing to make the sacrifices to compete this season. These kids all love the game of hockey.”
The Foxboro-Mansfield skaters won 11 games, tied one and qualified for the MIAA Tournament last season. But with no MIAA playoffs this season, finishing atop the Hockomock League and posting a winning record are paramount. Foxboro-Mansfield is slated to start its season Jan. 8 against Walpole to open a three-game weekend.
“What I like about this team is that all of the lines can create offense and in different ways,” Bain said of the blend of experience and promising newcomers to the program. “We’ve had some freshmen and sophomores who have really played well. That’s good and we have veteran leadership too with 11 seniors in the program.”
Senior Emma Perreira, the Foxboro-Mansfield MVP last season with 23 goals, anchors a cast of veterans. Seniors Melissa Shanteler and Meg O’Hara are four-year varsity members and junior Julia Muttart was a regular last year.
“There’s some consistency there, so we feel good about that,” Bain said.
Best of all, Foxboro-Mansfield returns a three-year veteran in goal in junior Jess Widdop, ever improving in her technique and communication with the defense.
Foxboro-Mansfield has been practicing three days a week and scrimmaged Franklin this week, of which Bain was very encouraged.
One line will have senior snipers Ella Waryas and Alex Ledin flanking sophomore center and playmaker Reese Perreira.
A second line will have three-year veteran, junior Sam Ledin centering for senior Emma Garland and junior Kylie O’Keefe.
“That’s such a speedy line,” Bain said.
Foxboro-Mansfield has a good forechecking line with senior Lily O’Brien centering for four-year veteran, senior Tess Luciano and junior Cierra Doherty. Another line has sophomore Mya Waryas centering for freshmen Maeve Anastasia and Cam Shanteler.
“These kids have set the bar high for themselves,” Bain said. “They know what it feels like to win, they know what it feels like to lose.”
King Philip
The Warriors missed out on qualifying for the MIAA Tournament last season by one point. A postseason berth would be a lock for coach Ken Assad and the Warriors this season with a deep and experienced roster, but due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, there will be no MIAA South Sectional.
King Philip will play a 12-game schedule with 10 Hockomock League games, the first being a Jan. 8 meeting with arch-rival Foxboro-Mansfield at the Foxboro Ice Center.
There are 22 players in the KP program and Assad is encouraged by the tempo and paces of the practices.
“The kids have adjusted well to wearing masks too,” said the second-year coach. “A lot of these may have played in summer leagues or in fall sports and nobody has complained. What helps too is the cold of the rink.”
King Philip has a bevy of household names on the front line, including senior captain Averi Maxwell (16 points). Juniors Morgan Cunningham and Sydney O’Shea are both coming off of 28-point seasons, while junior Jen Daniels (16 points) and Katerina Precobb (nine points).
Senior captain Olivia Donovan, senior Nicole Brady and talented and promising freshman Kelly Holmes will also have an impact.
Senior captains Gabby Trujillo and Libby Curran form the nucleus of what should be a mobile cast on defense, who are all good in transition. Sophomore Mallory Johnston gets the starting nod in goal and will have plenty of assistance in keeping the puck out of the net with a very good cast of defensemen in converted forward Meg Sherwood, junior veteran Alli Donovan and sophomore Brielle Hearon.
“All of them are tough players,” Assad said. “I think that, after last season with a tournament berth coming down to the last game, the very last period and not getting there, all of these kids were counting down the days to getting back on the ice again.”
Bishop Feehan
In their second season as a varsity program, coach Mike Cripps and the Shamrocks now have experience to match a collective group of athletes on skates.
There is more depth, with 28 skaters in the program and more interest than ever, with a dozen freshmen. The Shamrocks take to the ice at their home base, New England Sports Village, for practice sessions three or four times a week.
The Shamrocks have a standout goalkeeper in sophomore Avery Blanchard, who honed her skills in the off-season, and a good reserve in sophomore Jessica Dooley. In front of Blanchard, there is just one player with appreciable varsity experience on defense, senior captain Lauren Cullity. Sophomore Avery Gugliotta, a forward last year, is being converted to backline duty, currently paired with freshman Allison Stiles. Sophomore Riley LeClaire and a pair of freshmen, Sydney Spellman and Maegan Cronan are very confident in their roles.
The challenge for Bishop Feehan will be the Catholic Central League competition, as many of its North shore sisters have established programs.
“But with teams like Bishop Stang, Archbishop Williams and St. Joseph’s, we should be able to compete,” Cripps said.
The Krupwich sisters, senior captain Maddie and junior Haley Krupwich will be on the wings for a line with freshman Grace Nelson at center for the Shamrocks, who won two games and tied one last season.
Another line combinations at the moment has freshman Caitlin Kelley centering for sophomore Brooke Borges to her left and senior captain Alana DiPlacido to her right.
A third line has sophomore Alivia Fitzgibbons centering for sophomore Averie Bowen and freshman Grace Campbell.
“The kids having to wear masks hasn’t been an issue at all either,” Cripps said of the COVID-19 guidelines. “We have a good core of players, but with the new league, it’s a tough schedule. There are a lot of strong teams so that will be the challenge.”