Amidst the galaxy of stars who have represented the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team throughout the years, none has scored more goals and produced more points than Francesca Yanchuk.
The Shamrock senior finished her four years in a flurry by scoring 37 goals this fall in leading Bishop Feehan to a 14-0 season in which no opponent scored a goal through the first 10 matches of the season. In addition, the Shamrocks were crowned the Catholic Central League champions in their first season as a member.
Yanchuk, who concluded her Shamrock career with 146 goals, is joined by five of her teammates to highlight The 2020 Sun Chronicle Girls Soccer All-Star Soccer Team.
Along with Yanchuk are Shamrock senior goalkeeper Madison Breckner, who posted 11 shutouts; senior captain and defensive stopper Lindsey Moskal; junior 13-goal scorer at striker Kaitryn Franchino; Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team selection at midfield Sydney Kofton; and 13-goal scoring freshman Kileigh Gorman to round out the roster of Bishop Feehan Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Hockomock League MVP Briley Harnois, who tallied 29 career goals for Attleboro High over four seasons, is one of three Bombardier Sun Chronicle All-Stars, along with four-year veteran midfielder Jessica Gates and career 21-goal scorer Bella Salviati.
Foxboro High produced the best record (7-2-2) of any area team in the abbreviated fall season. The Warriors are represented by Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team member and junior midfielder Kailee McCabe, career 58-goal scoring senior striker Jordyn Collins, four-year senior striker Katelyn Mollica and goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre, who allowed only four goals this season.
King Philip Regional High produced the second-most wins (seven) of any Hockomock League team and boasts three Sun Chronicle All-Stars. They include team MVP midfielder Kiera Lindmark, sophomore striker Ella Pisani and senior captain and team defense backbone Paige Varvarigos.
Also placing three Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece are the programs at North Attleboro High and Mansfield High.
The Rocketeers, who played eight matches decided by one goal or fewer or were ties, are led by senior goalkeeper Kaylah Seavey, and her 0.70 goals-against mark, Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team junior striker Stephanie Mckenna and junior defensive stopper Summer Doherty.
Mansfield allowed the third-fewest goals (nine) in the Hockomock League and is represented by senior midfielder Cathryn Cooney and a pair of Eastern Mass. Coaches Association picks, Katie Miller and Maria Sevastos.