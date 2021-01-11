Senior Ella Waryas and junior Kylie O’Keefe each scored two goals as the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team held off Bishop Feehan 4-2 in a non-league game Monday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Foxboro-Mansfield (1-1-1) staked a two-goal lead before Bishop Feehan twice narrowed the deficit to a single goal.
O’Keefe put Foxboro-Mansfield in front at the four-minute mark of the first period, while Waryas’ first goal of the game at 9:11 of the second period created a two-goal lead.
Waryas scored what proved to be the game-winner for Foxboro-Mansfield with two minutes left in the second period, while O’Keefe scored an empty net goal in the final minute.
Lauren Cullity put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard at 12:49 of the second period, while Allison Stiles scored the Shamrocks’ second goal with 2:17 remaining.
Foxboro-Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop totaled 18 saves, while Avery Blanchard had 22 in net for the Shamrocks.
Foxboro-Mansfield meets Stoughton on Saturday while Bishop Feehan will host Austin Prep Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at New England Sports Village.
BOYS
Canton 2, Mansfield 0
CANTON – Freshman goalie Chris Hormann stood tall once again between the pipes for the Hornets, surrendering merely single goals in each of the first two periods to the powerhouse Bulldogs of Canton High. Unfortunately, Canton’s relentless forechecking resulted in few scoring chances for Mansfield in the Hockomock League game.
Canton took the lead on a power play goal, while the Hornets were unable to convert just one man-advantage afforded them by the Bulldogs. Hormann finished with 40 saves, allowing the fewest goals in a game this season for Mansfield (0-3), whose next game on the ice is indefinite.
Franklin 6, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN—The Warriors surrendered three “first half” goals and faced a five-goal deficit before getting on the Pirelli Rink scoreboard in losing the Hockomock Leauge game. KP outshot Franklin 4-1 and controlled the first five minutes of the contest, then made one uncharacteristic mistake after another and was unable to convert on a pair of powerplay chances.
Shaun Fitzpatrick scored the lone goal for KP, with Paul McDonald and Rocco Bianculli assisting. KP (2-1) has a re-match with Franklin Saturday night in Foxboro.