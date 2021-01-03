MANSFIELD -- To be the best team in the Hockomock League competing in boys’ basketball, the road runs through the Albertini Gymnasium at Mansfield High.
The Hornets will have it no other way. Facing a hostile environment at Franklin High, or watching Bryant Ciccio’s 3-point shot launched from mid-court with perfect rotation for the Attleboro High Bombardiers glance off the back of the rim in the MIAA Tournament, coach Mike Vaughan and the Hornets relish the magic of the moment.
The Hornets respond to the challenges and do so again with COVID-19 rules and regulations being just another obstacle on the hardwood.
“The kids have been adjusting better than I thought, they’re just happy to be playing,” Vaughan said, hoping that a swath of cloth does not diminish the Mansfield message. “The kids have figured everything out – there have been no complaints.”
Every other team in the Hockomock League has to figure out how to lasso the ball skills of Matt Boen, contain the power and strength of T.J. Guy, and get a handle on the next Hornet star-in-the-making, 6-foot-5 sophomore Chris Hill.
With the 6-foot-2 Boen in the backcourt will be 6-foot-3 senior Brendan Foley, six-foot senior Jack Colby and six-foot junior point guard Matt Hyland. Foley lends length and a defensive-stopper mentality, Colby has versatility at both ends of the floor, and Hyland is a workhorse.
Not only is the 6-foot-5 Guy able to capitalize on his girth and nimbleness in the paint for rebounds and defending, he is just as comfortable dribbling the ball and taking 3-point shots. Hill can score inside and out and will have his minutes maximized.
Also in the Hornet frontcourt will be 6-foot-3 senior Brian See, who has recovered from back issues, 6-foot-3 junior Anthony Sacchetti, a clever role player, and another Hornet star-in-the-making, 6-foot-3 freshman Trevor Foley.
“T.J. can score, Chris can score, he averaged seven or eight last year when he got going,” Vaughan said of the Hornets’ potential for points. “Hyland is capable, Jack (Colby) worked hard in the offseason, Brian (See) is a knockdown shooter, Foley is a real good scorer. Everyone will chip in with six or eight points on any given night.”
The Hornets won the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League last season (at 15-1) before advancing to the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament semifinals, beating the Bombardiers in a memory-packed Division 1 South quarterfinal-round game, routing No. 4 Needham by 21 points in the semifinals and tripping No. 2 Brockton by 13 points in the title game.
The Hornets scrimmaged Milford last week to figure out rotations and how Mansfield might play. “The kids are doing the best that they can,” Vaughan said of breathing in the highly charged atmosphere of high school hoops. We may have to sub a little bit more often, but there are a lot of stoppages in the game which give the kids chances to catch their breath.
“Boen will be the main guy going, and we expect big things out of T.J., we expect them to be in high double-figures,” Vaughan said. “Between the two of them, they’ll lead off the charge of a fairly talented team. We can play a lot of different ways and have a lot of guys step in.
“We just have to make sure that we’re doing things the right way and focus on the little things.”
Foxboro
Like many a team in the Hockomock League this season, coach Jon Gibbs does not have three-year starters or a class of seniors with appreciable minutes of varsity experience. Other than junior guard Dylan Gordon and sophomore forward Alex Penders, the rest of the Warrior roster are making their varsity debuts.
“Obviously we’re going to be leaning on them,” Gibbs said of the 5-foot-11 Gordon and the 6-foot-4 Penders for steady play and scoring outside and inside. “We have some forwards who can up and down the floor well and play on the perimeter, which is kind of the way that we have played, spreading the floor.”
Foxboro compiled a 14-9 record last season and qualified for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
In addition to Gordon in the Foxboro backcourt will be seniors Justin Neale and Myles Horsley, juniors Shane Philbin, Ryan Behn and Cam Barreira along with sophomores Sam Golub and Ryan LeClair. The depth, the feistiness of the group at the defensive end, and whatever points that they will produce all are major factors in the team’s success.
Penders is one of the rising stars in the Hockomock League, earning minutes as a freshman last season and playing well. Senior Brandyn Poku, at 6-foot-3, lends some length as do a pair of sophomores in the 6-foot-2 range, Sean O’Leary and Andrew Finn.
Foxboro had a preseason scrimmage with Canton and Gibbs was impressed in that the Warriors “were playing with a lot of confidence. For a lot of these guys this is their time, a lot of these guys are capable of scoring and playing well. We have guys who can shoot it, guys who can take it to the rim.”
Gibbs was a bit concerned with the Warriors' conditioning, having to don masks and becoming accustomed to the faster pace of varsity competition. “The masks do play a role in the guys’ conditioning and some get winded sooner than others,” the Foxboro coach mentioned. “It’s been an adjustment for everybody, which is why the scrimmage was important. It gave us a chance to implement the new rules under game conditions. You just have to tune in to different things these days.”
King Philip
What the Warriors might lack in varsity experience, interim coach Jim Danielson hopes that the energy and the time of arrival for the half-dozen seniors and three juniors will translate into a highly competitive roster. “All of these kids played extensively for me with the junior varsity and they’re all excited about this being their moment,” Danielson said. The Warriors may have lost more of a heart and core of a roster than any team in the Hockomock League with the graduations of shooter supreme Alex Fritz, rebounder of renown Tom Donahue, and the post presence at both ends from Andrew McKinney.
“We went with six seniors last year (at the varsity level),” Danielson said, after head coach Dave DeStefano opted to take a year away from the sidelines for family concerns. “For these guys, this is the year for it to happen, this is what they’ve been waiting for, to play with the varsity.”
Danielson is looking for guidance from the three captains, 5-foot-11 guards Joe Cullen and Evan Stephens along with six-foot forward Cole Breen, of KP soccer fame. The Warriors did not have any preseason scrimmage, so the Hockomock League set up dates with the final foe of the season. In KP’s case that is Taunton High, which is experiencing extensive pandemic health issues and may be forced to opt out of the season. So it has been the Warriors competing against one another, adjusting to masks and limited gymnasium space.
Cullen played in eight games last season, and 6-foot-2 senior post player Jake Silveria appeared in six games. The first time that Warriors step on the floor as starters will be their debuts.
With Cullen and Stephens in the backcourt will be 5-foot-10 senior Mitch Breen, six-foot junior Charlie Grant (the projected starting QB for the football team), 5-foot-10 junior Sean Sullivan and six-foot sophomore Will LaPlante. “All of them are very versatile, they all can play at the 1 or 2 spots,” Danielson said. “And if you look at it, we have all 12 guys on the roster who can hit 3’s.”
Danielson believes that the depth of the KP roster will be beneficial, as the Warriors intend to exert a lot of energy at the defensive end of the floor. In addition to Breen and Silveria in the Warrior frontcourt will be 6-foot-4 senior Will Kinney, 6-foot-3 junior Braeden Sottile, 6-foot-2 junior Dan Clancy and 6-foot-2 sophomore Collin Peck.
“We’re hoping that it’ll be a different one for us every night,” Danielson said in reference to where the KP points will be delivered. “Our speed will be a benefit, but the No. 1 focus has got to be defense, that’s how we’ll win games.”
North Attleboro
The Rocketeers have found favor with an athletic and versatile group of basketball players heading into the season. North has a bona fide All Hockomock League player and three-way (scoring, rebounding, defending) threat in senior captain George Ladd. Best of all, coach Sean Mulkerrins has plenty of options in the front and backcourt.
“We’re trying to be a team that plays with pace and shares the ball,” Mulkerrins said. “Last year we had size inside, but this year we may be more perimeter-oriented.”
The 6-foot-5 Ladd has been with the varsity for four seasons and is a double-double machine with his ability to get the ball to the basket and get to the free throw line, while being attentive to the ball coming off of the backboard. “He has a nose for the ball, he attacks it,” Mulkerrins said of Ladd’s pursuit. “He’s a great offensive player, his gave is evolving and he is one unselfish kid.”
Up front with Ladd will be 6-foot-3 juniors Nate Bennett and Jared Vacher.
Senior captain and guard Edan Kelley, standing six feet, is strong at the offensive end “when he gets going,” Mulkerrins said of his 3-point potential. Junior Casey Poirier, at 5-foot-10, is the fastest Rocketeer on the floor and excels at getting into gaps, while 5-foot-10 junior Brody Rosenberg takes his soccer savvy onto the court; “He can shoot it and get to the basket successfully,” Mulkerrins said.
“The kids are willing to do whatever it takes to have the opportunity to play,” Mulkerrins said of wearing masks and the social distancing, with the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams taking to the Ken Pickering Gymnasium at their designated times. When North scrimmaged Sharon, “it was competitive, it was good to get out and see another jersey and where we need to improve,” Mulkerrins added.
Jimmy Caraballo, a 6-foot-2 senior off-guard, six-foot senior Tom Onorato and 5-foot-10 senior Jason Rodriguez round out the roster. Caraballo and Onorato could play important roles with their shooting skills.
“We have a lot of returning players, but other than Ladd and Kelley, not a lot of experience in minutes,” Mulkerrins added. With Oliver Ames moving to the Davenport Division, the Tigers might be a favorite for first place. But don’t discount the Big Red -- “We have high expectations.”
Attleboro
The Bombardiers of today were the Bombardiers from a very successful 17-3 junior varsity team of yesterday.
“This is a young and inexperienced varsity group working hard to keep with our 'play hard, play together and play to win tradition,' ” AHS coach Mark Houle said of the newest edition of Bombardier basketball. “We graduated a class (1,000-point scorers Bryant Ciccio and Qualeem Charles along with Tim Callahan and Nick McMahon) who has practiced with and taught our current team the work ethic needed to be successful in a very competitive league.”
Only three Bombardiers with appreciable varsity experience return, including senior captains Alec Eaton and Justin Daniels. “Justin is quick and strong and can score,” Houle said, “and Alec is a good defender who drives and can shoot the 3.” They will be paired with 5-foot-10 sweet-shooting junior Evan Houle.
“All of these guys battled last year in practice against the varsity, so they know what it takes,” Houle added. “This is a pretty gritty group.”
Up from the junior varsity team of last season are 5-foot-10 senior guard William Runey III, who brings a defensive toughness to the floor, and 5-foot-11 juniors Mike Beverly and Joe Francois-Annevill.
The Bombardiers will put forth an entire frontcourt of underclassmen. Junior Alvin Harrison, at 6-foot-2, fits the mold of a Bombardier banger who can score in the post, and 6-foot-4 sophomore Trevor White is on the Hockomock League’s “underclassmen to watch” list. “He can extend the floor, he can post, and defensively he’s been very impressive with his altering and blocking shots,” Houle said.
Also in the rotation up front will be 6-foot-3 junior Christian Dame, 6-foot-2 junior Chris Holcomb and 6-foot-1 junior Jake Struminski.
“Definitely, the practices with all of the protocol has been manageable,” Houle added. “We scrimmaged (against Franklin) and the kids were winded a bit, but I think that since the first week of practice the kids have adjusted. We’re giving them more breaks.”
“We will need to create offense with our defensive intensity,” Houle added. “We want good possessions, good ball movement, take the right shot. We’re going to have to defend more and create offense with our defense. Being a half-court offense team is not easy.
“Scoring in transition is something that we always want to do and have been working hard to improve this season. This is a hard-working group, they saw what it takes last year to be competitive. It’s great to be in the gym with the team."