Senior guard Cassidy Harrison of the Becker College women’s basketball team, a Foxboro resident and Foxboro High graduate, has been named the Becker Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 1.
It’s Harrison’s fifth Athlete of the Week award at the Worcester college in the past six weeks.
Harrison concluded her collegiate career by averaging 24.0 points per game over two New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) playoff games, shooting 46.9 percent from the floor with a free throw percentage of 43.8.
Harrison further averaged 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and one assist per game over that stretch.
First in the NECC quarterfinals against Dean College last month, Harrison, playing in the final home game of her career, overcame a 1-for-6 shooting start and made nine of her next 11 shots, going 10-for-17 overall and 6-for-11 from behind the arc to finish with 27 points to lead the Hawks to a 82-74 win.
Harrison sparked Becker to set a school single-game record in total three-pointers made by the team with 15. Then on Thursday in the NECC semifinals at top-seeded Eastern Nazarene College, Harrison nearly carried the Hawks to the upset, as she finished with 21 points, nine steals and seven rebounds before Becker came up short, 54-44.
Harrison will leave Becker as the program’s all-time leader in points (1758), three-pointers made (223), steals (316) and games played (110). Her final season saw her set school single-season records in points scored (491), scoring average (18.9) and field goals made (169). She is only the second Hawk in school history to be voted to the All-Conference team for all four seasons of her career. Prior to Harrison joining the program, Becker was coming off two consecutive seasons missing the conference playoffs. Harrison not only led the Hawks back to the postseason, she saw them reach at least the NECC semifinals in all four of her campaigns. Over the course of her career, Becker has won 65 games.
Harrison is sixth among all active Division 3 players in career points and second among all players in career steals.