Fear not Revolution fans, it looks like the situation in goal may not be as worrisome as expected.
For now, at least.
With soon-to-be Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner sidelined due to a foot injury, in stepped Earl Edwards Jr. to take over in goal ahead of last Saturday’s season opener against the Portland Timbers.
Edwards Jr., who has limited experience going wire-to-wire in Major League Soccer matches, was nothing short of stellar in a 2-2 draw for the Revolution.
The 30-year-old made key saves to keep New England in the game, including a save in the fifth minute, diving to his right to make a save off a Santiago Moreno shot from inside the box.
The save kept the game scoreless, allowing the Revs to pepper the Timbers defense with shots and a relentless attack until just past the 40th minute when Brandon Bye scored a header off a corner kick from Carles Gil to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.
On rising to the occasion, and making a crucial save in the first minutes of action, Edwards Jr. said it was a great confidence-builder for him early on in the game.
“Obviously, it’s a situation where it’s a pretty solid goal-scoring opportunity,” Edwards said. “So, to make a save like that, I was definitely getting my feet wet and building confidence off of that. I think that played a big factor going into the rest of the game.”
The emotions of making his first save in a big moment were there, but for Edwards Jr. his goal was trying to remain calm and composed.
“For me, I try to stay level-headed throughout games. (Andrew) Farrell and I had a moment during the second half after the double save where we got pretty amped, but I tried to stay pretty level-headed, and I had a lot of confidence going into the game. So, I think it was good to be able to make that save and I think kind of instill confidence in the team that I can hold it down for us when need be. Yeah, it was a good moment for us.”
In the second half, Edwards Jr. came up big again with a diving save to his left to stop a shot from inside the box in the 46th minute. Portland netted an equalizer in the 61st minute, but Sebastian Lletget was able to find the goal off a cross from DeJuan Jones to put New England back on top just two minutes later.
Portland’s Yimmi Chara scored a highlight reel-quality goal in the 78th minute, and the game remained even through the final minutes. The Revolution had a strong defensive run through the 60-70th minutes to hold off Portland before the equalizer.
In his first MLS start since 2018, and coming out of Portland with a point to start the season, Edwards Jr. said the long wait gave him time to prepare for the moment where he’d get a chance to step in.
Edwards Jr. closed the match with three saves, all from inside the box. He had an accurate pass percentage of 43 percent (6-for-14) and a match rating of 6.3.
The Revs’ defensive line did a lot of the heavy lifting, with three of the top five match ratings belonging to the back line. They had six blocks and 29 clears in the game while also intercepting 10 passes.
His season-opening performance, despite the two goals allowed, was a strong one in the eyes of head coach Bruce Arena.
“He did well,” said Arena. “He can’t be at fault for any of the goals. They scored two good goals. We made some mistakes in the back on both of the goals, but I think for Earl, his first game with us, he did very well.”
Edwards Jr. said, “I haven’t played a game since 2018 at this level, but with that in mind, it left me a lot of time to prepare, and I felt nothing but prepared going into this game. I had a lot of confidence going into it. I’m happy with my performance and hope to build on it moving forward.”
Looking ahead, Saturday should be a good sign for the Revolution and for things to come. With some injuries in the lineup that saw Turner and defenseman Henry Kessler out, Edwards was able to post an expected goals-against rating of -0.09.
Numerically, Edwards Jr. seems to be a strong option against a Timbers team that was both strong last season and relentless with opportunities Saturday. For the eye test, he seems like a perfect fill-in for Turner come this summer.
Deeper on down in the depth chart is veteran Brad Knighton and rookie Jacob Jackson, but Turner is likely to assume the role once he returns — which could be this Saturday against FC Dallas in the home opener.
But until then we know a capable keeper is waiting, and is hungry for another opportunity.
“As long as I’m called upon. I’ll be ready when I’m called upon, so we’ll see how it goes,” Edwards Jr. said.