Foxboro High boys hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk is in an unfamiliar position. And not in a bad way.
“I’m going on my 12th year here and I haven’t seen the depth to this extent since I’ve been here,” Cedorchuk said heading into the 2019-20 season. “We couldn’t be more excited about it. The level of experience, overall team speed and depth that we have, we’re looking to have a great season.”
Cedorchuk said he is confident the Warriors are able to roll out three offensive lines for the first time in “team history.” He added that if needed, a fourth line will be at their disposal as well.
The offense will be led by one line including of junior center Kirk Leach, sophomore right wing Jack Watts and sophomore left wing Brady Daly. Another line includes senior center Sebastian Rickets, senior captain and left wing Ronnie MacLellan and Bishop Feehan High transfer Ryan Jacobs, who will play right wing.
All besides the transfer Jacobs have seen extensive varsity playing time for the Warrior program, who finished as the fifth-highest scoring team in the league (87 goals) following the 2018-19 season. MacLellan, the league’s No. 7 scorer as a junior (15 goals, 23 assists) has played all three years, Leach (18 goals, 20 assists as a sophomore) is a two-year starter while Ricketts is a three-year play as well.
Foxboro will also benefit from returning the Hockomock League MVP in senior goaltender Espen Reager between the pipes. Reager, a two-year starter at FHS after transferring following his freshman season, finished with 2.19 goals against average, a 93 percent save percentage and earned four shutouts.
He will play behind a regrouped defensive core. Senior Kyle McGinnis is the lone returning defenseman who saw varsity ice time last year. He’ll be joined by freshman Alex Coviello, sophomore Tom Marcucella, sophomore Eoin Reager, junior Mike Grace, junior Matt Wynn and sophomore Dylan Pothier.
“We have some big shoes to fill on ‘D’,” Cedorchuk said, referencing the Warriors graduating two key defenseman and losing one to transfer. “But we have some guys who have stepped up that have played forward in the past, but they’re very good hockey players, very athletic and they’re going to play ‘D’ for us.”
Foxboro will helped on the offense by depth pieces like centers Ben Ricketts or Mike Grace, along with wings Josh Bertumen, Sean Craven and Liam O’Toole.
“We’re very happy with our overall team depth straight down. Everyone can play,” Cedorchuk said. “We’re not a very big team, but we’re a fast team. And a well-conditioned team, I can promise you that.”
Foxboro has set program records in wins each of the last two seasons, while qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with The Sullivan Rule each year. The Warriors tallied their first double-digit win season in 2018-19.
The growing success has led Cedorchuk to similar expectations as he wants to ensure the Warriors remain competitive in the Hockomock League and get back into the postseason.
“We have a tougher schedule than we’ve had in the past, which is a good thing,” he said. “So, we’re trying to make the playoffs again, and trying to make a run when we get there.”