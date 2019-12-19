Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx won the two-mile and Joe Cusack led a 1-2 finish in the 1,000 meters, but it wasn’t enough as the Warrior boys indoor track team fell to Milford 55-44 in the Hockomock League meet at Reggie Lewis Center on Friday.
Foxboro senior Emma Dahl and junior Meaghan Christie each won an individual event, but the Warrior girls were swept in the 55 hurdles and relay events in a 66-33 Hockomock League defeat against Milford.
Dahl took first in the 1,000 meters (3:31) while Christie led a 1-2 finish in the shot put (25-3.25).
Adam Connolly earned a trio of top-three finishes including his lone win in the 300 meters (39.12). Teammate Ali Nasri was a double-winner with an individual win in the 55 hurdles (8.82) and a tie for first in the high jump (5-02) with teammate Tyler Hagan.
Proulx won the two-mile (10:12) by a 1:06 advantage while Cusack held a five-second advantage (2:58) in front of teammate Nate Palter, who finished second.
Hagan finished a the runner-up in the long jump while teammate Ben Kelly took second in the shot put.
Amanda Walden was the runner-up in the 55 meters while Meghan Murphy took second in the 300 meter. Emily Steele (mile), Amelia Stowell (high jump) and Shayla Blair (shot put) also earned second-place finishes.
Senior Isabel Hallal (300 meter), rookie Casey Dahl (600 meter) and Sophia Sougaris (1,000 meters) claimed third in their respective events.
Connolly added a pair of third-place finishes (55 meters, long jump) while Hagan took second in the 300 meters for the Warrior boys. Foxboro’s Tim Behn (600 meters), Nic Olson (mile), Adarsh Yerramreddy (55 hurdles) and James Kaeser (shot put) all finished third in their respective events.
The Foxboro girls (0-1) and boys (0-1) will take on Sharon on Friday night at the Reggie Lewis Center.