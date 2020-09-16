Everything about Sunday’s New England Patriots’ season opener seemed off — other than the fact that the hometown team won, beating the Miami Dolphins 21-11.
Winning is nothing new for the six-time Super Bowl champions.
It was a beautiful fall-like day, with temperatures hovering in the low 70s — a perfect day for tailgating. But instead of the parking lots around the stadium and along Route 1 being filled with thousands of fans grilling, playing music, and tossing footballs and Frisbees, they were empty.
Inside the stadium, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan, sat in the same front-row seats in which they are always positioned in the owner’s suite, and assorted players’ family members watched the game from luxury boxes between the 200- and 300-level seats.
But the stands were empty, there was no Tom Brady, and the usual hoopla surrounding the game was scaled back to only fraction of normalcy: the Pat Patriot mascot, and a handful of cheerleaders and musket men who shot their rifles when the Patriots’ took to the field, and again when they scored touchdowns. There were no images of players on the jumbo screens riling up the crowds, no jets flying over the stadium, and no music blaring from the loudspeakers.
When the Patriots ran onto the field, there was silence instead of the ear-deafening cheering and clapping from the nearly 66,000 fans who usually pack the sold-out stadium for every pre-season and regular-season home game.
While some stadiums are, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening with limited capacity — for example there were 16,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium (which has a capacity of more than 76,000) for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans season opener Thursday night — state regulations do not currently allow Gillette Stadium to reopen, according to a stadium spokesperson.
Before the 1 p.m. kickoff, Kraft stood on the sidelines with the team during the playing of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, and the “Star Spangled Banner.” No members of the Patriots’ organization took a knee or showed any other outward signs of protest.
The Dolphins, on the other hand, chose to stay in the locker room until after the songs were performed as a statement against social injustice and police brutality against people of color.
In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday night, members of the Miami Dolphins said playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” before a game is “just a way to save face” and that the NFL needs to do more to combat racial injustice.
“We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure,” they said.
Mike Connelly, 55, who is vice president of operations for an auto inspection company, said he believes NFL players “have every right to make a statement.” However, the Chestnut Hill, Penn., resident, who was having lunch with a friend from Foxboro at the CBS Sporting Club before the game, said he would “prefer if they used a different platform than the national anthem” to protest.
Mansfield resident Elena Yaghoobian, 20, a nursing student who works as a hostess at Splitsville/Howl at the Moon at Patriot Place, said she supports the players who choose to shine a light on racial injustice and doesn’t think they should be judged by others.
“I think everyone should respect people’s personal preferences,” she said. “If they don’t like it, that’s their problem. Everyone should mind their own business.”
When asked early Sunday afternoon how business was at her establishment and the rest of Patriot Place compared to game days during past seasons, Yaghoobian said that it was “dead.”
“Usually there’s a line out the door and the [walkways] are packed with people,” she said. “This is more like a regular Sunday instead of a Sunday when there’s a game. It’s weird.”
Mike Lisitza, general manager of the CBS Sporting Club, where diners seated in certain sections of the patio can see a portion of the field at Gillette Stadium, said he is happy to see the return of football.
“It will definitely help business, but you have to remember that we still have restrictions that are very limiting. Our capacity is 290, but we’re only seating 25-30%,” he said. “On a regular game day, we are packed, so today we will be a different kind of packed … a 25-30% packed.”