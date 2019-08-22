Coach Jack Martinelli’s Foxboro Warriors go into the incoming fall season on the gridiron following a solid summer on the fields at Canton High, which hosted the passing league session the squad attended.
With Shayne Kerrigan and Cam Prescott splitting reps at quarterback along with a handful of receivers like Elijah Lewis, Brian Derba, Ryan Hughes and the young guns like Dylan Gordon, Tom Sharkey and incoming sophomore Dylan Kerrigan, the Warriors had a pair of teams take part.
“We finished strong and the kids had fun,” Martinelli said, estimating FHS finished 4-2 through the duration of summer while going up against teams like Oliver Ames, Mansfield, Canton and Tri-County.
Foxboro High captains Mike Sheehan, Anton George, Zach Jenkins, Lewis and Kerrigan will look to get the Warriors in the right mindset as they start their first full-padded practices on Thursday before hosting Catholic Memorial in the annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday afternoon…
The Foxboro boys’ basketball team had a strong summer league season at Mass Premier Courts.
Coach Jon Gibbs’ Varsity Blue team, which included seniors Dylan Barreira, Brandon Borde, Liam Devlin, Michael Devlin, Ryan Hughes, Will Morrison, Donald Rogers and Isaiah Thompson, as well as junior Kevin Gallagher, incoming sophomore Dylan Gordon and freshman Alex Penders, all contributed throughout the season.
The Varsity Blue team finished with a 14-2 record, including a 11-2 regular season before earning the No. 3 seed in the Division I bracket. The Warriors went on to beat No. 6 Canton (55-41) led by Barreria’s 22 points.
Barreira led Foxboro to a win over No. 2 Mansfield (60-57) in the semifinals while four other players contributed between 8-12 points. And in the Summer League Championship game, Foxboro beat top-seeded Franklin (61-47) as they were led by incoming captain Hughes with 22 points.
The Foxboro boys had five total teams in the Mass Premier Courts summer session with a junior varsity team finishing with a 4-4 record and freshmen teams concluding 6-2 and 5-3, respectively…
Coach Joe Franchino concluded his summer with plenty of positive signs after watching the Warrior boys on the soccer pitch.
Foxboro competed in a summer league at Norton High and finished first in group play with an unbeaten, 6-0 record. The Warriors, led by captains Joe Cusack, Tim Behn, Ronnie MacLellan, as well as Dylan Barreira and other returners, were defeated in the quarterfinal round against Weymouth.
“There’s definitely potential there,” Franchino said as the Warriors faced teams including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Walpole, Xaverian, Mansfield and Millis, just to name a few. Foxboro will start its season with a bright-and-early training session at 6 a.m. on Sunday…
Competing in the Stonehill Tournament a few weeks ago, Foxboro High girls’ basketball earned a trip to the tournament finals for the first time in the nine years the program has attended.
Foxboro defeated Braintree and Whitman Hanson before losing to Oliver Ames by two points on the first day of the two-day tourney. The Warriors, however, came back on Sunday to defeat Arch Bishop Williams, Norwood and avenge their loss to Oliver Ames with a 16-point victory to earn a trip to the finals, where they fell to Nobles and Greenough Academy in the title game.
The team was made up of senior captain Abby Hassman, junior captain Katelyn Mollica, as well as, Yara Fawaz, Lizzy Davis, Jordyn Collins, Jamie DeVellis, Julia Kelley and Aislinn Servaes.
The Warrior girls finished summer league play at Mass Premier Courts with a 10-5 record to finish third during ‘regular-season’ play...
Returners to the Foxboro High baseball program — Mike Devlin, James Kaeser, Kyle McGinnis and Cam Prescott — all showcased their stuff during summer ball with the Foxboro Legion Post 93 baseball team.
Devlin was second on the team in games played (16) with 13 hits (three doubles), nine stolen bases and nine runs scored. Devlin was a fixture in the outfield, as well as on the pitching mound, as he had one win in two starts with a 2.03 ERA in 10-plus innings pitched.
Kaeser recorded a .370 on-base percentage with five hits in 10 games. McGinnis was among the best hitters on the team this summer with a .455 batting average on 15 hits (three doubles, 12 singles) and six runs scored. Prescott made the most of his contributions on the pitching mound as he strarted four games with 16-plus innings pitching and nine strikeouts.