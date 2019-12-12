“He’s certainly the team’s defensive leader in thought, word and deed,” Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli said of senior linebacker Mike Sheehan, the Warriors’ team-leader in tackles for the second consecutive season. He concluded with 189 career tackles.
“(He has) pretty much an old-school intensity for finding the football,” Martinelli added of Sheehan. “He kind of brought football down to elemental form of man vs. man. He was that type of kid. Tremendously intense, not only in games, but in practice. Every play was a big play to him. That’s not something you can teach a kid, that comes from within.”
Sheehan tallied 112 tackles on the year, which Martinelli said was likely the most in his coaching tenure. Sheehan added three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and more than a dozen tackles for loss...
“I think Austin Read has developed into a darn good high school football player,” Martinelli praised on the Foxboro defensive tackle prior to the Thanksgiving Day game against Mansfield. The 6-foot, 230-pound Read concluded his senior season with 65 tackles, which was fifth on the team. He also had a dozen tackles for loss and four sacks with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble...
“It’s pretty bittersweet, though,” Foxboro volleyball senior captain Maddie O’Brien said prior to the Warriors’ MIAA Tournament game in October. “Like, we’re seniors and we’re having a good year and that’s awesome, but then we have to leave it as soon as it was just starting to get good.” O’Brien and the volleyball team qualified for the postseason this year for the first time since 2012, concluding with a 11-10 record.
“I was just trying to stay more relaxed than I normally do,” Foxboro cross country runner Abby Hassman joked after she claimed her second Hockomock League title in the last three years. “If I kind of freak out, I tend to tense up a little bit. My arms do. So I just wanted to stay calm, relax and keep my body in check the whole time.”...
“She far exceeded those expectations,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of senior sweeper Yara Fawaz, who was named the Team MVP after moving from the outside back position to central. “We did have some worries about what we were going to do with that position (sweeper) and who was going to fill it and within the first two or three games, I thought, ‘There it is.’ We don’t have anything to worry about.
“It was such a natural transition for her,” Stalcup added. “We couldn’t have done it without her this year. She was amazing.”...
“She is quicker in person than she is on film,” King Philip girls’ soccer coach Gary Pichel said of Foxboro High’s All-Hockomock striker Jordyn Collins. “Film doesn’t do her justice. She’s a lot quicker. Jordyn (Collins) just goes from touch line to touch line the whole game, and then they’ll sit her in the middle and that’s the cue for their midfielders to put it over the top over through the middle” ...
The Foxboro girls soccer team named Yara Fawaz the Team MVP, Jordan Carman Rookie of the Year as Stalcup “could put her anywhere on the field” due to her soccer IQ, along with Emma Dahl being the recipient of this year’s Warrior Award. “She (Dahl) started the season coming off the bench, but (she’s) such a hardworker, she grinded her way, was determined (to play the) stopper position and by end of season played the whole game. She was a special player for sure.”...
“Shakirah (Ketant) and her energy one the court, it was just phenomenal,” Warrior first-year volleyball coach Vicki Santana said her first-year front row player after Foxboro’s MIAA Tournament loss. “She was huge in for us.”...
“She was originally a (midfielder), but we were kinda deep in midfield position early in season. We were switching things around and she had this amazing game as a back,” Foxboro field hockey coach Melissa Bordieri said of senior captain Lauren Foster, who started the majority of games as a defensive back for the Warriors. “Her ability to channel an offensive player and really force them to the side she wanted to go on, she was a good defensive captain. But she really dictated to the offense where she wanted them to go.”...
“I was so happy with how she progressed during the season,” Bordieri added of fellow Warrior and senior Brooke Connolly, who earned the team award for Most Improved.
Additional Foxboro field hockey awards were given to Team MVP and Best Offensive Player Jaime Notarangelo, Unsung Hero and Bulldog Award winner Ella Waryas with a trio including Shannon Egan and Lauren Foster and goaltender Hannah Trombley winning the Best Defensive Player award along with Molly McElhinney being named the recipient of the Joe Heinricher Warrior Award.