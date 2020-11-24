NORTON — There are no high school football games, no reasons to take out the old varsity sweater or jacket and amble on down to the field to root on the alma mater.
There’s no annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to watch from New York City either, and for the most part, the preparation work for the redefined Thanksgiving Day dinner has been done or well planned out.
So what have many area amateur athletes have planned instead of a touch football game with former teammates?
A round of golf, that’s what.
“We’re playing the ‘One Club Tournament’, the championship of the world,” Dave Turgeon said of the some four dozen members at Norton Country Club who will be teeing it up for some friendly competition on the links.
“We do this every Thanksgiving Day morning, this will be out 11th year and it seems to get bigger every year.”
If there is a golf course open, the grass is green and no precipitation, rest assured golfers will be taking to the No. 1 tee at their favorite courses, not just to celebrate Thanksgiving, but life in general.
Tee times were in short supply this past weekend at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville and at Norton CC with favorable weather conditions and temperatures in the 60’s. That came as no surprise to Norton CC pro Kevin Altham since the fall season has been brimming with course regulars, newcomers to the sport and golfers who have been short-changed on their normal routines of physical exercise.
“We were booking tee times left and right,” Heather Hill CC pro shop traffic manager Andy McKim said of fielding calls from local golfers and those who had played in the many summer leagues on the 27-hole layout.
“So long as the weather will be good, I’m sure that there will be people out here playing Thanksgiving Day,” McKim said.
The same scenario will likely be unfolding Thursday morning at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in Attleboro. The LaPierre family (dad Dave and daughter Kayleigh) have greeted golfers from the Bay State and from Rhode Island for years, as well as a lengthy list of summer league players. So long as there is no snow, ice or rain, the clubhouse door will be open for patrons.
“The weather has been great, last weekend was packed,” clubhouse manager Kayleigh LaPierre said.
“We usually start tee times at 8 a.m. just to allow for frost delays,” she said, the phone calls for bookings being consistent. “We typically do have the course open for play on Thanksgiving Day and this year, with so many more people playing, we’ve had more calls than normal.”
It is with a heavy heart that Derek Johnson, the 2019 Attleboro Area Golf Association champion, will not be taking his golf bag out of his car trunk in the parking lot of Ledgemont CC in Seekonk, where many a former Highland CC member has taken up membership. Johnson has to work. There will be no King Philip High-Franklin football game for Johnson to attend and re-live Warrior memories.
“As long as the weather co-operates I’m sure that they will be playing,” Johnson said of many of his AAGA, Ledgemont, Highland and Heather Hill friends who will hope to get in at least nine holes before the Thanksgiving Day dinner.
“I’ll be working so there goes that,” Johnson said of having his Thanksgiving golf outing being scratched. “I’m sure that there will be quite a few people out there.”
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf coach of four decades Bill Cute is a regular at Segregansett CC.
“People have been coming out in droves to play,” Cute said. “The course is in wonderful condition and getting a lot of play.”
Cute will not be playing golf Thanksgiving Day morning due to a family commitment, but knows Segregansett will have golfers on its grass pending favorable weather conditions.
“We’ve had a lot of public play, a number of new members too,” Cute said, citing the closure of Highland CC in Attleboro, Firefly Golf course in Seekonk and Locust Valley Golf Course in Attleboro. “The golf courses that are open are doing well.”
Former North Attleboro High and University of Rhode Island standout Eric Marchetti returned to the area from the Chicago area where he is a second-year medical student and opted to play a round of golf with some former URI teammates and his dad Tony Marchetti at Pawtucket CC.
“Usually, we go to the Attleboro-North (football) game, and if not, I’ll go see my alma mater LaSalle (Academy in Providence) play East Providence,” Tony Marchetti said. “But, there’s nothing normal about this year. If I’m not chipping a golf ball around in the backyard, I want to play golf. The way the last eight months have gone nothing can be ruled out.”
Turgeon was a habitual follower of his high school football team,
“Then you get older in life and you say to yourself, I don’t want to do that anymore,” Turgeon said.
Instead, he became a member of “The One Club.”
“This is a way to get together with friends and have some laughs before you break bread with your family and have Thanksgiving dinner,” Turgeon explained. “We play the white or blue markers. It’s hysterical – some guy can be close to winning it and he’s using a 5-iron, but hits his ball into the bunker and takes a 10. We get a lot of good laughs out of it, it’s been a fun event.”
The “one club” tournament can be as few as five holes, if it’s cold and wet. Or the competition can be extended to seven of nine holes.
“One year it was freezing rain — it’s all weather dependent,” Turgeon said. “Like every golfer says, there’s never a bad day on a golf course.”