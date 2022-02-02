FOXBORO — Three thousand miles away in Los Angeles, the New England Revolution escaped the snow and cold of the six-state region to begin training for the MLS season.
“The guys did a really good job in the offseason not just sitting around,” veteran midfielder Emmanuel Boateng said of coach Bruce Arena having little time to waste since the close of the 2021 season as MLS regular-season Eastern Conference champions and the start of the 2022 campaign in March. That’s all preceded by New England participating in the CONCACAF Champions League series with a two-game series against Haiti starting Feb. 15.
“We had a program,” Boateng said. “From the day of our last game, they only gave us the first two weeks to kind of like relax. From then on, it was four times a week we’re working out. They sent us programs for us to start to do, so everybody came in at a pretty good fitness level and we got right back into work.”
After two weeks in Foxboro, the Revolution shipped out west for a comfier climate.
“The last two weeks, we’ve done a lot for a team,” Boateng said. “I think the next three weeks or so leading up to the first CONCACAF Champions League game will be enough time for us because we’ve already been pushing pretty hard.”
The Revolution ended the 2021 MLS season losing in the semifinal round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in Foxboro, in a shootout with eventual MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Nov. 30.
Little more than a month later, players were back in Foxboro.
“We started right away. I think, within the first week, we already started playing games in training,” Boateng said, noting that New England has added MLS veterans Sebastan Lletget and Omar Gonzalez along with first-round MLS draft pick Jacob Jackson to the chemistry.
New England will be participating for the first since 2008 in the CONCACAF series. Boateng played for Arena while he was with the LA Galaxy, then joined Columbus before signing as a free agent with the Revolution last season.
“He’s still the same guy, he hasn’t changed,” Boateng said of his association with Arena. “He does most of the same drills, the way he asks us to play is the same way. It’s just he tells us what to do, he gives you a little bit of freedom to sometimes play a little bit out of the system.
“He runs the players really well. Everybody feels comfortable here and are willing to give you the best. If you don’t, we have a deep roster just like how the team was when I used to play in LA. If you’re not doing what he wants or you’re not helping others as a good teammate, then you probably won’t get to see the field much.
“It’s a very good atmosphere to be in. It’s good to be here (Los Angeles) and we’re getting in a good amount of work to get ourselves ready for the season.”