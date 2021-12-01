FOXBORO — The only numbers that matter are what are on the scoreboard, especially those in favor of the New England Patriots.
“We’re not happy with 260 rushing yards,” Patriots lineman Davon Godchaux said of the yards amassed on the ground by the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
What really mattered to members of the Patriots’ defense, however, were the 13 points allowed to the Titans, the scoreless second half by Tennessee, the five scoreless second-half series, and the trio of second-half takeaways that resulted in a 36-13 win for the Patriots.
“We made enough plays on defense, forced fumbles, picks,” Godchaux said of the Patriots’ defensive performance.
“Anytime you give up more than 100 yards rushing, that’s not a good day,” said the 310-pound former Dolphin Godchaux. “Yards don’t beat you, but points do. We gave up 13 points and we scored 36, so we won the game.”
The Patriots rank No. 3 among all AFC teams (fourth overall) in defense (316.7 yards allowed per game), second (third overall) against the pass (200.9) and 10th against the run.
“It really comes down to the player’s awareness and decision-making,” Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick said of his defense. “A lot of times, it comes in just a fraction of a second of, can they make the tackle? ‘Can I also get the ball out?’ ”
The Patriots forced four turnovers, three during the second half, had three fumble recoveries, and defensive back J.C. Jackson notched his seventh interception of the season.
Getting their hands on balls, passes defended or tips at the line of scrimmage occur because the Patriots practice those situations.
“We work on it a lot,” said Godchaux, who was in on seven tackles, while the Patriots deflected seven of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s passes.
“I think Kyle Van Noy had one, Deatrich Wise,” Godchaux said of tipping balls at the line of scrimmage. “We kind of see once the quarterback wants to come forward with the ball, get your hands up. When the quarterback has his hand on the ball, he’s not ready to throw it yet but as soon as he cocks it back and is going forward, that’s when you want to get your hands up. It’s the kind of stuff we do in practice and we’re going to continue to do it because it’s showing up big for us.”
Even Belichick was impressed with the Patriots limiting the Titans to only 93 yards passing.
“I think the players understand what we’re trying to do,” Belichick said. “There’s much more evidence of them doing what we’re asking them to do and they’re having better results.
“Number one, those plays all start with speed,” Belichick added of the Patriots being able to get to the ball. “If you’re not fast enough to catch the guy, then there’s not going to be a (ball) punch-out. Most of those punch-out plays are from the back side or strips, depending on how they do it, what the technique is.
“It really comes down to the player having more speed than the guy who’s running with the ball, those from-behind plays,” he added. “The guys who are faster players know that that’s something that they can really work on, and they can really utilize that tool because they’re going to be able to do that.”
Linebacker-defensive end Matt Judon increased his sacks total to 11½, joining Tony McGee, Andre Tippett, Garin Veris, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel and Chandler Jones as the only Patriots players to reach 11 sacks in a season.
“We didn’t change, we won’t waver, and it is the same confidence we had when we were 2-4,” Judon said. “It doesn’t matter if it is a tight game or a blowout, our confidence won’t change and we won’t waver as a team, as a unit and as players.
“We come in this building to work every day and we are only going to continue to get better.”
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley forced two fumbles, VanNoy defended three passes and Jalen Mills two with the Patriots having five quarterback hits in addition to two sacks.
“I always say that confidence builds each week,” said veteran defensive secondary member and captain Devon McCourty. “You play in this league and you try to carry confidence because of the way you played last week.
“Studying your opponent, coming out practicing well,” McCourty added. “Going over the game plan, preparation, I think that’s where confidence comes from. Beating Atlanta and then beating Tennessee, that doesn’t give us confidence to go in and play Buffalo next week — it’s going to be what we do this week leading up to the Buffalo game that gives us confidence. We know that and we have to practice and play to that.”
At the end of the day Sunday in Foxboro, the Patriots had their eighth win of the season, surpassing last season’s total with their sixth straight win.
“It’s nothing that we can’t go against and can’t win against, we just have got to keep preparing and keep getting better,” Godchaux said of defending the run after the Patriots allowed the Titans two 100-yard rushers. “We will look at the film, fix it and we’ll get better from it. We know what they did, so another team is going to try to attack us too so we have got to be ready for that.
“Anytime we can hold them to under 13 points, that is a good day to me. At the end of the day, it’s all about teams not scoring points.”