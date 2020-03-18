Under a leaden sky as raw as the hearts of Patriot Nation, he stood alone Tuesday in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.
Kosta Agganis, 20, of Saugus was wearing a TB12 knit toque against a steady, cold drizzle and held a sign, hand-lettered in black marker on neon yellow cardboard. “Thank You Brady,” was all it said.
Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner, future NFL Hall-of-Famer and all-around New England icon, has been quarterback of the Patriots for Agganis’s entire life.
Learning that Brady, 42, had announced earlier in the day that “my football journey will take place elsewhere” was “gut wrenching,” Agganis admitted. But on Tuesday afternoon, the Salve Regina University student simply wanted to say “thanks, Tom.”
Brady’s free agency becomes official Wednesday, but a posting on his Instagram account Tuesday morning left many fans in disbelief.
“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” he wrote. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences.”
“It was for the best maybe, I think. It was his decision. He gave us everything the last 20 years,” Agganis said.
It was a lonely vigil he was keeping on the grounds of Patriot Place, part of the business empire that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has built along Route 1 over the past several years on the success of the Pats’ dynasty.
The team’s Hall of Fame exhibit was closed — as were restaurants and bars clustered around the stadium — due to the coronavirus. In the Patriots gift shop a handful of customers were browsing the racks of team-licensed merchandise, much of it discounted, one shopper said.
A security guard, politely but firmly, notified clustered reporters and photographers that “members of the media” were not allowed in the store itself. That was a shift in organization policy from the times when the press was invited in to celebrate the team’s on-field triumphs and document fans snapping up the jerseys of favorite players and assorted championship gear.
On this gloomy day, the merch was not exactly flying off the shelves, however.
Mark Osprey, 35, of Cumberland, was at Gillette with family visiting from Florida. They were disappointed to not be able to take in some of the attractions. But Osprey thinks some of the doom and gloom among fans may be premature.
“I was walking out of Honeydew, a guy rolled down his window and yelled, ‘Tom Brady’s leaving!’” he said. “If it happens it happens. Who’s going to really want a 42-year-old quarterback?”
Osprey thinks this may be part of a sophisticated negotiating ploy by Brady and his advisers to put pressure on Kraft and coach Bill Belichick to meet his free-market price.
For Bill Conroy of North Attleboro, a season ticket holder since 1993 in the era of Bill Parcels and Drew Bledsoe, it’s obvious that the move had been in the works for some time.
“I believe Belichick is ready to move on to a younger person....For the most part you could see this coming. I think Pats’ fans might have have to take a step back and be better off for three or four years.”
Bill Gouviea, a longtime Patriots fan, had some perspective.
“It’s hard to comment on this in the face of a pandemic,” he said. “But this is not like most sporting events. It’s almost like one of your kids telling you they’re moving across the country. I’ve been a season ticket holder for 49 years, and I’ve seen something never seen before in NFL history, and now it’s officially over.”