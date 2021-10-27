FOXBORO — Over the first six games of the season, New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had touched the ball just 22 times for 111 yards, with 83 receiving yards on 14 catches and 28 rushing yards on eight carries.
But the nine-year veteran polished up those numbers with ease on Sunday, collecting five catches for 59 yards in the first half en route to a team-best 79 receiving yards on a career-best six receptions in the Patriots’ 54-point offensive explosion against the Jets.
Bolden snared a 15-yard TD pass from Mac Jones at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter to put the Patriots in front, 24-7.
The Patriots scored on all five of their first-half possessions, driving 65, 53, 41, 73 and 72 yards for points and a 31-7 lead by halftime.
“Being able to go out there and execute with my teammates, it’s been a while,” Bolden said of the Patriots’ four losses this season.
“It’s a lot of grit and determination,” Bolden said of Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor (twice) scoring touchdowns from a yard out. “That’s a lot going on between a lot of big guys, to get in there on some tough yards, our offense was really tough.” . . .
Having spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career in New England, the seventh and newest member of the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, Richard Seymour, said at halftime, “It was truly an honor and pleasure to play for you (fans). I was 20 years old when I was drafted; I didn’t know where New England was, I had no clue.” …
Running back Damien Harris recorded his sixth career 100-yard rushing game (106 on 14 carries), having gained 83 yards on eight carries in the first half, in addition to scoring from a yard out in the first quarter and three yards out in the fourth. Harris is the first Patriot rusher with back-to-back 100-yard games since LeGarrette Blount …
“I think that’s just Josh (McDaniels, offensive coordinator) is doing a great job scheming,” QB Mac Jones said of Kendrick Bourne‘s TD pass, his first career 300-yard passing game (24 completions for 307 yards), while scoring on drives of 65, 53, 41, 73 and 72 yards in the first half. “He puts us in good positions where our numbers are in our favor. We’ve just got to execute the game plan, whether it’s whatever personnel we put out there. It just goes to show that it’s one or two plays or maybe a little bit more than that that if you slip up, whatever the situation is, then you’ll lose.” …
Jones’ 13-yard run to the Jets’ 18-yard line to set up the Patriots’ third TD was his longest run of the season …
Tight end Jonnu Smith (two catches, 52 yards in the first half), went to the sidelines with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, slowed all season by hip and hamstring injuries. Smith (18 catches for 176 yards) and fellow TD Hunter Henry (24 for 264 yards) have been considered to be under-utilized. Smith and Henry were targeted nine times, with the duo collecting four catches for 75 yards “It’s something we can build on,” Henry said, notching a one-handed, 1-yard TD grab with 27 seconds left in the first half — his fourth consecutive game with a TD catch, matching Rob Gronkowski in 2013. “We can’t turn the ball over, we can’t commit silly penalties. We need to execute the run game a lot better,” Hunter said …
Kicker Nick Folk‘s 39-yard field goal a minute into the second quarter was the 300th of his career (his 15th of the season) to become the 35th kicker in NFL history to have as many. Folk converted his third 50-yard field goal of the season in the third quarter, hitting two 52-yarders against Houston.
“We got production really out of everybody in the passing game — tight ends, receivers, backs,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Mac (Jones) spread the ball around (11 different players with a reception) and we had good production from a lot of different people. We still need to continue to work on our timing, our execution, pass protection, blitz pick-up, you know, situational football, red area, third down. All those things are always important, and that’s the key to the passing game is throwing the ball in those situations.” …
The Patriots tied a team record with four rushing TDs, the fourth time against the Jets ...
New England’s offense generated 32 first downs, the most since tying a team record of 35 against Jacksonville in 2015. The Patriots generated 551 yards of offense, the seventh-most in team history, and the most since 555 yards against New Orleans in 2017.
With Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson (knee) sidelined in the second quarter, New York turned to third-year Mike White, who helped engineer a 69-yard, six-play scoring drive on his first set …
“This is the NFL, you give up 50 points, it’s embarrassing,” Jets’ coach Robert Saleh said. (It’s) a helpless feeling where you’re just watching, you’re trying to figure something out. I’ll be honest. We talk about adversity — I know we got the right men in that locker room, but we got to get it going.” …
The Patriots are on the road at the LA Chargers and Carolina over the next two Sundays …
The Patriots’ 12-game winning streak over the Jets, dating back to 2016, is second only to a 15-game win streak over Buffalo. New England is 38-25-1 all-time at home against the Jets, 18-4 in Gillette Stadium …
Defensive back J.C. Jackson is a Jets killer, having two pass interceptions in the 19-point win over new York in the second weekend and then picking off his third pass at the Jets 43-yard line in the final minute of the third quarter. “If they (Jets) don’t score, they don’t win,” Jackson said. “We played team football and it showed.” …
Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty (abdomen), defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) all left in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, right guard Shaq Mason left with an abdomen injury ...
Second-year safety Kyle Dugger had his second interception of the season at the Patriots’ 11-yard line on the preceding series, his first occurring last weekend against Dallas …
After 10 NFL seasons, 33-year-old former Patriots WR Chris Hogan retired, last playing with New Orleans this season.