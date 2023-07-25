The 2023 New England Patriots season is right around the corner, with the first week of training camp getting underway this week.
Each of these practices will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the fields behind Gillette Stadium and are free and open to the public.
On Friday, Aug. 4, the Patriots popular in-stadium practice returns, giving Patriots Season Ticket Members and Foxboro residents their first chance to watch the team under the Gillette Stadium lights. Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. with practice scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The event requires mobile ticket entry and is free to attend but closed to the general public.
Foxboro residents can obtain up to six complimentary mobile tickets by signing up for the Resident Rewards Program at gillettestadium.com/partners-in-patriotism/ by Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
Following this deadline, verified members will receive access to download their complimentary mobile tickets at their email address.