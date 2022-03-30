FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots announced that they have signed cornerback Malcolm Butler. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Butler, 32, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England and spent his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) with the Patriots. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2018 and played with the Titans for three seasons (2018-20). Butler signed with Arizona in 2021 but retired on Aug. 31, 2021. Overall, Butler has played in 100 games with 84 starts and has registered 405 total tackles, three sacks, 17 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 82 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason games with eight starts and has added 42 total tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.
Butler is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having captured the title with New England in 2014 and 2016. He has also earned two Pro Bowl berths in 2015 and 2016 with New England.
New England keeps tackle Brown with new deal
The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Brown, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with San Francisco (2015-17), New England (2018 and 2021) and Las Vegas (2019-20). The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (244th overall) by San Francisco out of Florida in the 2015 NFL Draft. Brown was acquired by New England in a trade with San Francisco on April 27, 2018, signed with Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2019 and was re-acquired by New England in a trade with Las Vegas on March 17, 2021. Brown has played in 72 regular season games with 69 starts in his career and four playoff contests with New England. Brown has started at both right tackle and left tackle during his career. Last season, Brown was limited to nine starts at right tackle in the regular season.