The New England Patriots traded back from their No. 21 slot in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas last Thursday, selecting University of Tennessee at Chattanooga offensive tackle Cole Strange at No. 29.
This is the second time in three years the Pats have moved back in the first round. The pick was sent to the Chiefs, who selected Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie — a first-team all-PAC 12 corner and third-team All-American last season. The Patriots also received pick No. 94 and No. 121 for this year’s draft.
An unsuspected pick, Strange played in 11 games last season at left guard and was named an All-Conference offensive lineman in the Southern Conference. His NFL.com draft preview slots his strengths as being a highly intelligent guard with a high motor, made for a zone scheme with a strong ability to lock on to defenders while also having the awareness to shift off for a block.
His best fit looks to be a zone rushing offense, which the Patriots have shown no issue in providing a healthy amount of.
His weaknesses come also in his hands, which may make him hold-prone. He also comes in on the leaner side for NFL linemen, coming in at 6’-5”, 307 pounds and has below-average core strength, which could make him a weak spot for savvy pass and rush attacks. A projected second-round pick, his NFL comparison is former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter.
The Patriots were speculated to take someone from the defensive side of the ball leading into the draft, and were rumored to be trading out of the first round. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN projected defensive back Daxton Hill of Michigan as the Patriots’ pick the morning of the first round, citing his versatility and speed as a potential filler for J.C. Jackson’s departure. The Patriots seemed in position to select McDuffie, the third-ranked corner in the draft, and were met with pushback by fans when they traded the selection away to Kansas City.
New England adds receiver, cornerback in second round
The Patriots moved up in the second round of the NFL draft instead of going back, selecting Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 with their first pick last Friday night in Las Vegas.
The Patriots dealt out of the No. 54 spot, trading the pick and No. 158 to Kansas City for the second-round selection.
Later in the night, the Patriots added fleet-footed Houston cornerback Marcus Jones at No. 85 overall in the third round, a versatile defender who will also likely see action as a kick returner.
Thornton entered the draft as the fastest wide receiver who participated in the NFL combine, clocking a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. A deep-threat weapon with his ability to play aggressively and go after the ball, Thornton could provide a deep target for quarterback Mac Jones next season.
With DeVante Paker stepping in as the Patriots’ unquestioned leading receiver, Jones could look to Thornton in occasional chances should Parker see double coverage. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne will probably be higher on the depth chart, but it could take one breakout game for Thornton to establish his value to the team to jump them.
Although not the biggest receiver on the board at 6-2, 181 pounds, Thornton has separation speed. The Patriots haven’t had a true burner at wide receiver in some time, so it’ll be interesting to see how Bill Belichick works him into an offense that’ll undoubtedly see a much more comfortable Jones with more weapons.
At 5-8, 174 pounds, Jones was the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year as a Troy freshman with 49 tackles. He started at Houston in 2020 and was an immediate first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick as a returner for the Cougars, leading the FBS with 19.8 yards per punt return.
In his senior season, Jones won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. His five interceptions tied for fourth in the All-American Athletic Conference at cornerback, and he was a first-team Associated Press All-American and American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year as a punt returner, ranking fourth in the FBS with 14.4 yards per return to go with two kickoff returns for touchdowns.