FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have advanced to the MLS Cup championship match five times in its better than quarter century of existence.
Not this season.
With two goals within the first 10 minutes of the match, two goals in the second overtime period, the Revolution twice fought back from one-goal deficits in their MLS Eastern Conference semifinal match with New York City FC Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium.
But the heartache continued for futbol fans in Foxboro as the Revolution suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to NYC FC.
NYC FC scored on all five of its shootout attempts, while New England’s Adam Buksa had his drive to the lower-right corner denied by the University of Central Florida product, goalie Sean Johnson.
When NYCFC’s Alexander Callens scored on his team’s fifth shootout attempt, it created a 5-3 advantage.
“Penalty kicks are penalty kicks,” New England coach Bruce Arena sighed. “They can go either way.”
The Revolution had kept NYCFC off of the scoreboard for the final 87 minutes of regulation time and 30 minutes of overtime (two 15-minute periods) before Valentin Castellanos drilled in a header, his 20th goal of the season in the 110th minute of the match.
But in the 118th minute, New England’s Tajon Buchanan parked himself at the right post and toed in a cross, with Emmanuel Boateng and Carles Gil assisting, to knot the score at 2-2.
“Things can happen early in the game, maybe a team gets an early goal and it changes things,” Arena said. “If you’ve watched these playoff games to date, I think they’re highly unpredictable.
“New York City is a team that attacks, has good players, they have a good mentality as a team.”
That was evident three minutes into the match as NYCFC gained the lead on a goal by Uruguayan native Santiago Rodriguez, his fourth goal of the season. On a cross from the left side to the right side and back into the box, Jesus Medina and Tayvon Gray set up Rodriguez, left unmarked, for a one-timer of a right-footed shot.
Admirably, the Revolution responded in the ninth minute on Buksa’s 17th goal of the season. Carles Gill recorded his 19th assist, setting up the scoring sequence by addressing a free kick off of the right side. Buksa slashed through space, beating a quartet of NYCFC defenders with his 6-foot-3 frame for a header.
NYCFC enjoyed a 65-35 advantage in ball possession during the initial 45 minutes, was successful on 85 percent of its passes and had a 28-18 margin in 50-50 ball duels.
“It was a difficult game, the referees struggled to take control, there was a lot of fouling,” Arena added. ‘They did a good job disrupting us most of the night.”
“Our approach cannot change because we’re still talking about 90-minute soccer game — nothing else,” Buksa said of the club’s mindset at intermission and after 90 minutes.
“This league is unpredictable; in the Western Conference, the top three teams are out,” Buksa added.
“When we play our game, our best, when we are in a good shape, I’m pretty sure that we can beat everyone in this league.”
It just didn’t happen in the 35th match of the season for New England.
No. 1-seeded New England won an MLS-best and club record-tying 12 matches in Foxboro this season. The Revolution were playing their first home playoff match since 2014 before a crowed of 25,509. NYCFC entered the match unbeaten in its previous five (3-0-2) matches, having allowed just three goals.
New England was fortunate to be deadlocked at 1-1 early in the second half as goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Rodriguez on a drive off of the right wing at 48 and a point-blank shot at 64, while DeJuan Jones took away a breakaway bid by NYCFC’s Medina in the 62nd minute.
The Revolution’s lone chance to break the deadlock and take their first lead came off of a knuckleball shot by Bou in the 68th minute.
“I have a lot of respect for them,” NYCFC midfielder Alfredo Morales said. “They played a tremendous season. But I mean, maybe everybody will say they’re the favorites, but I think we’re at least on the same level.”
“We came here to win and I don’t really care who we play. We’re on a very good stretch, it’s just about executing our game plan, bringing our potential on the pitch.”
The loss denied New England of a second straight spot in the MLS Eastern Conference title match and the ninth time in 26 seasons of MLS competition.
The Revolution, with an MLS-best 22 wins and 73 points, led MLS in goals (65), assists (70) and goal differential behind the exploits of Buksa (16 goals), Gustavo Bou (15 goals) and Gil (18 assists), the MLS Comeback Player of the Year and probable MVP.
New England had taken two of three meetings with NYCFC, winning in New York 3-2 and winning in Foxboro 2-1.
“I think it was a very good experience for us, what we did last season,” Gil said of reaching the conference final. “It’s a different game. It’s 90 minutes, you have extra time and penalties too. We need to be focused, to know that it’s 90 minutes and not try to win the game in 10 minutes, because that’s very difficult.”
Arena, a five-time MLS Cup winner and the MLS’ winningest coach all-time over 17 seasons, has compiled a 35-13-6 playoff record over 17 seasons.
“They (NYCFC) also defend well as a team, and they’ve defended much better collectively over the last month. They have a good goalkeeper, experienced center backs, and the attack, they obviously have an outstanding goal scorer (Valentin Castellanos), and they have a good player and playmaker ([Maximiliano Moralez),” Arena said.