FOXBORO — The New England Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) lost to the New York Red Bulls (3-1-1, 10 pts.), 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night before a crowd of 16,265. The lone goal in Saturday’s contest came via an own goal, with the visiting Red Bulls on the receiving end of a deflection as Andrew Farrell’s clearance ricocheted off of Matt Polster into the New England net.
Brad Knighton, playing his club-record 12th season in New England, stopped all five Red Bull shots he faced in his season debut. Homegrown player Justin Rennicks made his first MLS start since June 29, 2019, logging 61 minutes with two shots.
Andrew Farrell, playing on his 30th birthday, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since March 12. Saturday’s appearance was his 302nd in a Revolution uniform across all competitions, the second-most in club history, as he put in a 90-minute effort.
Adam Buksa returned from international duty to submit a 45-minute substitute appearance in place of Jozy Altidore, who made his second consecutive start.
Buksa returned to the Revolution after helping Poland qualify for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup earlier last week.
The Revolution hit the road Saturday to visit Inter Miami CF for the first of two meetings with the Herons this month. The match at DRV PNK Stadium kicks off at 3 p.m.
Postgame notes
Saturday’s starting 11 featured four changes from New England most recent match on March 19 against Charlotte FC, as goalkeeper Brad Knighton, defenders Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler, and forward Justin Rennicks started in place of Earl Edwards Jr., Omar Gonzalez, Jon Bell, and Emmanuel Boateng.
Brad Knighton suited up for his first start of the 2022 campaign. Knighton, in his club-record 12th season with the Revolution, made five saves.
Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks, a native of South Hamilton, Mass., featured in the Starting XI for the first time since June 29, 2019, when the striker submitted his first MLS start in a 2-1 win over Houston.
Henry Kessler made his first start since March 5, returning from injury to record team highs in clearances (7) and duels won (13). Kessler also won six fouls, setting a new career high.
Farrell registered his 302nd career appearance for New England across all competitions, passing Matt Reis (301) for second-most in club history behind Shalrie Joseph (305). Saturday also marked Farrell’s 297th start for the Revs, passing Joseph (296) for second-most all-time behind Reis (300).
Carles Gil registered 100 touches for the third time in his Revolution tenure -– the third-highest single-game total in his MLS career -– the last coming on Nov. 7, 2021 vs. Inter Miami CF (107).