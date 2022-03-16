FOXBORO — The New England Revolution suffered a second-half collapse to Real Salt Lake last Saturday night, allowing three goals in the final 15 minutes of action to blow a 2-0 advantage in a 3-2 loss.
The game-winning score came off of Andrew Farrell’s tackle that knocked the ball off a RSL attacker’s foot, which rolled and find Tate Schmitt’s foot. His strike in extra time went to the left of Revolution goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr., who was unable to get a hand on it in extra time.
Salt Lake’s comeback started in the 78th minute, with Sergio Cordova picking up a loose ball from teammate Bobby Wood and finding Edwards Jr. out of position to make it 2-1. The equalizer came in the 88th minute, with Justen Glad getting a foot on a free kick by Pablo Ruiz as he crashed the net to make it 2-2.
The collapse, Revs head coach Bruce Arena said, could be attributed to New England errors and RSL capitalizing when it needed to.
“There were mistakes made, however you want to describe it. And you know, there’s going to be crappy goals scored on a day like today, and we certainly allowed three of them at the end of the game,” Arena said.
Revs defender AJ DeLaGarza called it a domino effect after the first goal was conceded.
“I can’t even explain it, but at the end of the day, it’s on us defenders and doing our job like we did the first 75 minutes,” DeLaGarza said. “Just focus on clearing balls and moving the team up and getting pressure on crosses and shots. And all of it was just a big domino effect, one play after the next.”
Ryan Spaulding, who made his first MLS start Saturday night, said it’s a game to move on from with still a lot of soccer left to be played this season.
“I mean, obviously guys are not happy, but again, you just — you take what happened out there, you think about it, and then we just have move on from it,” Spaulding said. “There’s a lot of games left in the season and it’s a great group and of course, we’ll have much more better performances throughout the year.”
The Revolution struck first, generating momentum following a corner kick after extra time was added at the end of the first half.
Midway through the extra four minutes, an Adam Buska header found Emmanuel Boateng across the box, who fired the shot just inside the post to RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath’s left to put the Revs up 1-0. Andrew Farrell’s crosser in front started the scoring play.
In the 62nd minute, the Revs again found themselves on the scoreboard, getting a cross in front off the boot of Sebastian Lletget to the head of Buksa.
Buksa’s header kept the ball moving cross-crease, finding Jozy Altidore attacking the box with speed to find the back of the net. Both Lletget and Altidore were subbed in two minutes prior, giving the Revolution fresh legs in the attacking third when needed.
The loss moves the Revs to 1-1-1 on the season. Salt Lake improves to 2-1-0.
The Revolution were outshot 19-13, with shots on goal going by way of RSL 6-5. The Revs led in possession at 51 percent.
Frustration and elation
With wind blowing through Gillette Stadium to the tune of 15 miles per hour, and a snow and ice mix intensifying through the first half, the Revs and Salt Lake played through low visibility and poor conditions that the players sounded off about after the game.
“The worst conditions I’ve ever played in, in my entire life — the wind, the snow, the ice. But at the end of the day, those are all excuses and we had a chance to win and we blew it in the last 15 minutes,” said DeLaGarza.
“I don’t understand,” Gil said. “You think we can play soccer today (Saturday)? I don’t care if we win or lose. I don’t care that they scored three big goals. It’s impossible to play soccer today. I could not talk to my teammates, I could not run, I could not do anything. It’s impossible, this isn’t football. Stop the game.”
Spaulding got his first MLS start and played well throughout the match, expressing his excitement to get the nod despite the tough conditions and result.
“It was a dream come true getting my MLS debut. Obviously, not the conditions I would’ve even thought about playing in and obviously it’s a tough result. It was an incredible feeling,” Spaulding said. “Again, the first people I told were my family and they were super-happy for me, and they’re actually up here right now, so they were able to see it and it was just a special moment.”
Player notes
Emmanuel Boateng made his first start of the season, and second appearance across all competitions. He scored the opening goal in first-half stoppage time, his fourth goal in eight career appearances against Real Salt Lake.
Adam Buksa collected his 40th MLS start, marking the occasion with his first multi-assist game for the Revolution.
Jozy Altidore made his third appearance of the season off the bench for New England and notched his first goal for the club.
Altidore surpassed 12,000 career minutes played in MLS in Saturday’s match.
Sebastian Lletget registered a secondary assist on Altidore’s tally, his first assist for the club. Lletget has points in three of his first four games with New England, including SCCL play.
Ryan Spaulding made his MLS debut after spending two seasons developing with Revolution II. The 23-year-old was one of three Revolution II alumni in New England’s starting lineup, joining Jon Bell and Maciel, and led the team with three interceptions on the night.