FOXBORO — Christmas arrived early for New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena and with it the seed for change on the defensive back line.
With the addition of 33-year-old free-agent central defender Omar Gonzalez, the Revolution have added age and experience to a defense that includes 29-year-old Andrew Farrell and 34-year-old A.J. DeLaGarza.
But does that occur at the expense of playing time for 23-year-old Henry Kessler, 24-year-old DeJuan Jones and 26-year-old Brandon Bye?
“The thing that I’m adding is depth,”Gonzalez said. “Whether I’m on the field, whether I’m starting, whether I’m not starting — I’m a team-first guy. I’m committed. I’m all in.
“The decision comes down from Bruce. Ultimately we as players have to do our job. I’m coming in and bringing my experience, bringing my good vibes. I see myself as a good teammate.”
Gonzalez has 10 seasons of MLS experience, including four Best XI selections, the Defender of the Year award in 2011 and three MLS Cup titles (’11, ’12, ’14), all with the Los Angeles Galaxy, all with Arena as his head coach.
“Maybe there has been this perception of the team (not spend much money),” Gonzalez said. “There’s always been maybe a little bit of bad perception from the players, but now you see how the team has changed, and bringing in Bruce (Arena) and showing that they are committed to being one of the top clubs.
“That started with Bruce — and starting to change things into building a training facility for the players, building state-of-the-art stuff, facilities so that the players can perform to their best capabilities.
“You start to see, New England is serious. They really want to be at the top, and I think that’s when the perception starts to change among myself and my peers.
“Then to see the growth that they’ve had in the past couple of years since Bruce’s arrival, there’s no question about it now.
“I’m really excited to be a part of it. I want to be a part of this growth. I want to be a part of adding a star to the jersey, to making the fans proud, seeing a full Gillette Stadium.”
Gonzalez, a native of Dallas, has logged 52 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team and 244 regular-season MLS appearances with the Galaxy (2009-15) and Toronto (2019-21). Gonzalez also has 27 starts in MLS Cup playoff matches.
“I think overall the game has changed from what it was in 2009-2010,” Gonalez said upon inking a two-year pact with the club and the need to establish depth on the roster.
“Soccer has evolved, and counter-pressing, and playing a high line and pinning teams in,” he said of changes in style of play. “I think myself and everyone had to adjust their game and evolve as well, and adapt to what the game is calling for in these modern times.
“Being able to play for different coaches who asked different things of you, you evolve as a player, and I think I’ve only gotten better with time and my different experiences. I can adjust and play that way. If another coach wants to play a high line, aggressive, play man-to-man in the back, I can do that as well.
“I think over the years, all of my experiences have taken me to this point. I’m looking forward to playing for Bruce again, and joining the Revs and adapting, adjusting more, because that’s the only way you can keep going. The moment you think you’ve got it all figured out, this and that, I don’t think I’m there.
“I’m looking forward to joining this team so they can push me, I can push them. We can keep growing together and keep getting better.”
Gonzalez is excited about his familiarity with players on the New England roster, and of playing alongside MLS MVP Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa. “What motivated me was to rejoin Bruce, A.J. (DeLaGarza), Sebastian Lletget, players who I know well. That motivated me because this club has grown a lot over the last two seasons.
“From the outside, I saw a team that works hard, that wants to win and honestly, I’m very excited to be part of this team. I arrive with many goals — to win MLS Cup, to win the Concacaf Championship League. I’m also excited because we return almost the entire team. All of the players are back.
“Now we have to change a few things and hopefully things turn out in our favor so that we can continue winning.”