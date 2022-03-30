FOXBORO — New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa and the Poland Men’s National Team have qualified for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Poland clinched its bid as one of 32 teams competing in the premier global tournament, set to kick off in Qatar on November 21, with a 2-0 win over Sweden in a UEFA World Cup Qualifying playoff final on Tuesday.
Buksa registered an appearance as a substitute in Tuesday’s win, picking up his seventh career cap to go with five career international goals with Poland since he debuted in 2021. The 25-year-old striker is one of two players among the top 20 UEFA goal scorers represent a non-European club, alongside compatriot Karol Świderski (MLS’s Charlotte FC).
Buksa will rejoin the Revolution ahead of Saturday night’s home match against the New York Red Bulls. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, Cozi TV, 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.
On Wednesday night, the U.S. Men’s National Team was looking to secure its berth in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. A pair of Revolution players have played pivotal roles for the USMNT during this qualifying cycle, with goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Sebastian Lletget both seeing action. Entering the final qualifying match, the United States sat in second place in Concacaf’s final Octagonal round of qualifying, with the top three teams automatically advancing to Qatar. The Stars and Stripes will take on Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on March 30 at 9 p.m.
Revs loan Kizza to Memphis 901 FC
The New England Revolution have loaned forward Edward Kizza to Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship. Kizza will remain on loan with the fourth-year club through the remainder of the 2022 USLC season.
Selected by New England 24th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Kizza collected 11 appearances for the Revolution in 2021, helping the club register a league-record 73 points en route to its first-ever Supporters’ Shield title. The 23-year-old attacker made an additional 12 appearances with five goals scored for Revolution II in USL League One. Kizza matched a USL League One record by netting a goal in four consecutive appearances. A native of Uganda, Kizza played his collegiate soccer at the University of Pittsburgh, where he netted 31 goals over 53 appearances from 2017-19 for the Panthers.