FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) were defeated, 3-2, by MLS Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers Inter Miami CF (1-4-1; 4 pts.) on Saturday. Homegrown player Justin Rennicks scored his first career MLS goal in the 11th minute, and Carles Gil converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but a hat trick from Miami’s Leonardo Campana tilted the result in favor of the hosts.
Rennicks opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute as the Revolution Academy product scored his first MLS goal, directing home a DeJuan Jones cross with a clever first-touch finish. Arnór Traustason also picked up an assist on the goal. Miami’s Leonardo Campana leveled the score with a headed goal in the 17th minute, before adding his second goal in the 23rd minute to put the hosts ahead 2-1 at halftime.
As the Revolution battled to get back into the match, Rennicks again made an impact as he raced in behind the Miami defense and drew a penalty kick after a hard foul in the area. Carles Gil buried the equalizer in the 67th minute for his team-high third goal of the year, all coming from the penalty spot. However, Inter Miami pulled back in front late as Campana scored his third goal of the match in the 88th minute.
The Revolution return home Saturday as expansion Charlotte FC pays its first-ever visit to Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Odds and ends
Saturday's Starting XI featured two changes from last Saturday’s match against New York, as defender Ryan Spaulding and midfielder Arnór Traustason started in place of Brandon Bye and Jozy Altidore.
Rennicks, a native of South Hamilton, Mass., made his 10th regular-season appearance, as he started back-to-back MLS games for the first time in his career.
Gil is 3-for-3 from the penalty spot in 2022 and 9-for-11 in his MLS career.
DeJuan Jones made his first start at right back since Nov. 1, 2020. Jones recorded an assist in the 11th minute, his second of the season.
Arnór Traustason, who had two goals in his previous appearance at DRV PNK Stadium, picked up his first assist of the season on Rennicks’ goal, his eighth in MLS play since entering the league in 2021.
Damian Rivera earned his second MLS appearance and first of 2022, replacing Justin Rennicks in the 83rd minute. The Homegrown Player from Cranston, R.I., scored three goals in the first two games of the MLS NEXT Pro season for Revolution II.