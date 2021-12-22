FOXBORO — DeJuan Jones has become one of the building blocks to the foundation for the future success of the New England Revolution.
The 24-year-old third-year defender inked a new contract with the MLS franchise last week, a three-year extension with a club option for one year.
“I can’t stay away from the game too long. I’ve already started my offseason training just to make sure I’m sharp when the season starts in January,” Jones said of the short turnaround since the Revolution fell to eventual MLS Cup champion New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinal round, and the start of the 2022 season.
“I’m just looking to stay sharp, stay healthy, and do what I can to be ready for the upcoming season and continue to improve as a player.”
In addition to returning Jones to roster, the Revolution revealed the start to the 2022 season will be Feb. 26 at Portland. New England will commence the 17-match home portion of its 34-match MLS schedule March 5 against FC Dallas.
Jones was the No. 5 finisher in the balloting for the MLS Defender of the Year, totaling a career-best 31 appearances, with 29 starting nods. Jones had three goals and five assists on the season in helping New England achieve the best regular-season record in MLS.
“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years, developing into one of the best outside backs in MLS,” coach Bruce Arena said, noting that both of their arrivals in Foxboro occurred in 2019. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel.”
Prior to the regular-season MLS opener, the Revolution will commence play in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League round of 16, with the first leg slated for Feb. 15-17 on the road against the Haitian club Cavaly AS, and the second leg scheduled for a Feb. 22-24 match at Gillette Stadium.
“I think a lot of it is getting comfortable with the position,” Jones said of becoming a featured back. “I think this year Bruce allowed me to really be able to use my attacking abilities and get forward, really giving me the green light to go at guys in the attacking third.
“It was just continuing to grow in my confidence at that position. I think I had a good year, but I know I can do better, so I’m really excited for next year. Just continuing to improve and hopefully I can get some opportunities with the (US) national team.”
New England will play a total of 26 games against Eastern Conference opponents during the ’22 season, meeting each for a home-and-away series. The Revolution will play eight matches against Western Conference opposition, including the first three games of the season.
Jones was the No. 9 selection out of Michigan State overall in the 2019 MLS Draft, and has played in 69 matches with the Revolution, including 56 starting assignments.
“I think we’re building a great team,” Jones said of his stay in New England. “Each year I think the team’s getting better and we’re getting more comfortable with each other. I think it’s a great opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player.
“I’m very comfortable here with my teammates and the coaching staff, and I feel I can continue to grow and reach that next level.”
Jones had no idea that he was under consideration for being among the best defenders in MLS. “Honestly, it was great, I was surprised,” he said. “That list is full of center backs, so as an outside back to even be in the conversation, to see players around the league voting for me, I think it was great.
“For me, the mindset is continuing to get better each and every day, trying to get that one percent better.
“As a team, we’re going to have a big target on our backs, so continuing to have that same mindset, that winning mentality, will be big.”