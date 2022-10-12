BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — The New England Revolution (10-12-12; 34 pts.) concluded the 2022 MLS regular season with a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire FC (10-15-9; 34 pts.) at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made four saves and midfielder Dylan Borerro secured his third goal of the season in a 25-minute substitute appearance.
The Revolution recorded four shots in the first half, two by Giacomo Vrioni, who narrowly missed wide on an opportunity just 52 seconds into the contest. Vrioni was replaced by Borrero in the 65th minute, who broke the deadlock in the 88th minute to put the Revolution ahead. The 20-year-old Colombian winger collected a pass from Brandon Bye and set a right-footed curler into the left-side panel for his third tally of the season. Bye’s assist was his seventh of the year, even with DeJuan Jones for second on the team and tied for fourth among all MLS defenders in 2022. Despite the late goal, Chicago’s Alex Monis evened the score in the 92nd minute to seal the draw.
New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrović finished the contest with four saves, bringing his season total to 85 with a save percentage of 75.7, according to Opta. That is the second-best rate in MLS this season (min. 30 saves) and the highest for a Revolution goalkeeper since Matt Reis in 2009 (min. 40 saves). Petrović joins Reis (2006 and 2009) and Matt Turner (2021) as the only Revolution goalkeepers to finish a season with a save percentage of 75.0 or better.
The draw extends New England’s unbeaten streak against Chicago to eight games, with three wins and five draws in that span. New England concludes the 2022 MLS regular season in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution will miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.