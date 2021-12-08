FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have exercised the contract options of several players, placing the club’s roster at 22 contracted players entering the 2021-2022 offseason.
The Revolution did not exercise the contract option of defender Collin Verfurth, while four players are currently out of contract with the club for the 2022 season: Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, and Brad Knighton.
A total of 16 players from the record-setting Eastern Conference regular-season championship roster have guaranteed contracts with New England for 2022: Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, A.J. DeLaGarza, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Christian Mafla, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Damian Rivera, Arnór Traustason, and Matt Turner.
The six players who had their contract options for next season exercised were Jon Bell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Edward Kizza, Maciel, and Justin Rennicks.