FOXBORO — If Sebastian Lletget needed to be influenced at all about arriving in New England, Revolution goalkeeper and fellow member of the U.S. Men’s National Team Matt Turner was not bashful in presenting the positives in moving to Foxboro.
“I think it’s another layer that played a part in my decision,” Lletget said last week of his contract being transferred from the Los Angeles Galaxy to New England. “As far as Matt goes, that’s probably another huge reason that I’m excited to play for this club. He’s a dear friend of mine, he’s a caring guy.
“He’s going to help me on and off the field. Whenever I get over there, whenever I can start looking for places to live and stuff, he’s going to be my go-to. I already told him I’m going to be bothering him almost every day.
“I told him that there was interest — trades aren’t easy, especially between these two teams particularly and just where both teams are, the players involved, money, things like that.”
The Revolution reunited the 29-year-old attacking midfielder with his former Galaxy and USMNT coach Bruce Arena in exchange for the mere pittance of $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general-allocation money.
The seven-year Galaxy veteran, a 2021 All-MLS XI selection, has made 158 MLS appearances, scoring 23 goals and collecting 27 assists.
“These things fall through all the time,” Lletget said of trade talks.“We weren’t really talking about any moves right away. I think once I kind of gave him (Turner) more of a hint of, ‘Hey, man, it’s looking possible. It’s definitely a big possibility that this is going to happen.’
“He always said really good things about the club, he’s always spoken highly of this club.”
A native of San Francisco, Lletget has “capped” 33 times with the USMNT, making his debut in 2017 under Arena.
“I want to be on a team that wins and has the ability to win,” Lletget added. “I want to experience that. I’ve gone far, but I’ve never gone that far, as far as the playoffs. It’s something that I want to experience with this club.
“It was obviously in the back of my head just because of how the season went. Individually, ‘How could I really excel? How could I put myself in a position to succeed?’ I think that’s kind of how the conversations started.
“Positionally, I’ve never been really able to find that role with the Galaxy. I wanted to go somewhere where I could master my position. I think in this team, I’ll be given that chance.”
To play alongside MLS MVP Carles Gill and Gustavo Bou endeared Lletget to the coast-to-coast transfer.
“I’ve always been an attacking central midfielder,” Lletget said. “That was part of some issues that I had at my previous club, that I bounced around from position to position.
“I’ve never been given that chance to master one position. That’s always been something that I’ve never really understood, but it’s always kind of panned out that way.
“Maybe because I can play other positions, but it’s always been my goal to master one. I think that’s one of the biggest conversations that I’ve had with Bruce (Arena). Is that the type of role that I can play on this team?’ His answer was ‘Yes.'
“That’s kind of what he was already thinking. We definitely saw eye-to eye on that. It’s all lining up to be very positive. I need to be playing in my position and keep getting better at that, and winning.
Lletget and his new teammates will be assembling shortly for preseason work, preparing for their first MLS match of the season Feb. 26 at Portland and their first home match March 5 against FC Dallas.
“I think, first I’ll probably be with the National Team in January and then meet up with the (New England) squad,” Lletget said. “There were a lot of good teams out there last year, but I think New England exceeded everybody’s expectations. Now, to be a part of that, as soon as I heard that was a possibility, it was impossible not to get excited.
“It’s kind of a full-circle moment,” he added. “(Arena's) the one that brought me to LA Galaxy, he’s the one that gave me my first cap on the national team. Now circling back with him in New England, it’s set up to be something great.”