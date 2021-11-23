FOXBOO — United States Men’s National Team member Matt Turner of the New England Revolution has been named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
The 27-year-old Turner set a new Revolution club record with 17 wins in the regular season, tied for the most by a goalkeeper in 2021. He recorded a 1.25 goals-against average and 73.2 saves percentage over 28 starts with five shutouts.
Turner and the Eastern Conference champion Revolution, the No. 1 seed for the MLS playoffs will host New York City FC next Tuesday in Gillette Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. semifinal-round match.
On the international stage, Turner emerged as one of the top goalkeepers for the U.S. Men’s National Team after making his international debut in January. He went 9-1-2 in 12 starts for the USA, including five shutouts in six games during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Turner earned 12 “caps” during his tenure with the UMNT and posted eight shutouts overall.
Turner was named the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper and earned a Best XI nod en route to the Gold Cup title. He went on to start the first five U.S. games in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The former Fairfield University Stag, signed as a free agent by New England and in his sixth season with the Revolution, notched a career-best 28 starting assignments, minutes played (2,520) and saves (101).
Turner was named the MVP of the 2021 MLS All Star match, denying a pair of penalty kicks in the shootout win over the LIGA all stars.
New England (22-5-7) set a club record for fewest losses, one shy of the MLS record, while concluding its Foxboro slate at 12-2-3, another club record for home wins.