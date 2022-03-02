It’s time to get back to work for the New England Revolution.
After a record-setting, and franchise-best, season that saw them take home the Supporters’ Shield with a record of 22-7-5, the Revs again came up short of a MLS Cup with a loss in the semifinals to New York City FC to close out November. The season, while coming to a disappointing end, was one to look back on with pride — and showed signs of what can be a long-term run of success as one of the top teams in MLS.
Using its typical 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 formation, the Revs were a tough team to beat, having not lost back-to-back games all season. They went over a month without a loss in three separate months, with a league-leading positive goal differential of plus-24.
Revolution manager Bruce Arena knows they’re not a secret anymore.
“I think we’re no longer a secret,” Arena said during media interviews Friday. “I think teams know that we have a good team and they’ll be prepared for us. We have some new players. We’ve built a team that hopefully has some depth. We’re going to find that out.”
But can the Revolution build off the season, and fend off challengers for top team in the league? Signs point to yes, but there are hurdles to exactly how far they can go.
Breaking it down
To get back there and make a deeper run as one of the top teams in the league for 2022, the Revs look to much of the same, with some minor alterations to their roster.
That experience and proven success should translate well for the Revolution, but it’s a matter of field time to rebuild rapport. The Revs picked up a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive on Feb. 22 in a friendly, and also took down Hartford Public 2-0 on Feb. 18 in friendly format.
Newcomers: Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Lletget join a youthful team that will continue to pace the field and score when needed. Altidore joins Adam Buksa (16 goals in ‘21) and Gustavo Bou (15 goals) as guys who will pressure the opposing defense at forward. Bou’s potential departure this summer may bring Altidore into a bigger role, which is something Altidore pointed to as something he’s ready for during preseason. However, it’s all speculation and may add to a “three-headed monster” up front.
One rookie of note is SuperDraft first-round pick Jacob Jackson, a goalkeeper who Matt Turner said has a high potential in the league as he develops.
“He’s a great kid. Eager to learn,” Turner said. “Reminds me a lot of myself when I first got into MLS. Someone who needs the work, but he has the things you can’t really teach. He’s lucky to be around guys that sort of know what it’s like, to be around guys who know what it takes to climb through the ranks. I think he was a steal in the draft. Bright future ahead for him.”
Other notable signings and transfers coming to Foxboro include Omar Gonzalez, Earl Edwards Jr., Christian Mafia, Wilfrid Kaptoum, AJ DeLaGarza, Amor Traustason, Maciel and Jon Bell. They’ll likely fall into a depth role for the Revolution barring an injury or unforeseen transfer.
Staying the same: An experienced midfield gets better with Lletget, who had experience in Los Angeles playing under his now-head coach Bruce Arena. Other guys to have played under Arena are Gonzalez, DeLaGarza and Emmanuel Boateng. Lletget playing across the field from defending league MVP Carles Gil, who posted 22 assists while scoring four times, is a good sign of stability for the midfield.
Lletget won’t be a points machine, so expect the center midfielder to be a staple up the middle. Gil will be a mainstay in the lineup, as will DeJuan Jones at midfield. Andrew Farrell may again log nearly 3,000 minutes on the field on the defensive side, as he has for nearly a decade, as will Brandon Bye and Henry Kessler.
Key pieces on defense and at forward return, leaving no doubt on how different the front and back lines will look. With depth, this team will look strong on both ends.
Time is ticking: One notable departure from the offseason included all-star forward Tejon Buchanan, who officially departed for Club Brugge after completing his loan this summer. The departure of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner to the Premier League’s Arsenal will happen on July 1, and could make some waves on the defensive third as the Revs looks to fill his place.
Turner is entering his seventh season with the team, and has only played significant time in four of them. In 97 games for the Revs, he’s posted 21 clean sheets and 346 saves. At Gillette, he was elite — going 11-1-3 with four shutouts at home — with the 17 wins being a club record for wins in a season by a keeper.
The list of accolades for the undrafted Fairfield alumnus is lengthy. It’s easy to see: he’s a big part of the team, but if there’s a time to sell, the Revs did the right thing in selling high.
The transfer fee for Turner cost $6 million, with a possibility of it going up to $10 million. While the payday is nice, Turner is a massive loss for the Revs going forward regardless. Brad Knighton, Edwards Jr. or rookie Jacob Jackson will be seeing time once he departs.
Among other departures from New England are Collin Verfurth, Luis Caicedo and Scott Caldwell.
They said it first: Both veterans and newcomers to the Revolution had much to stay on their own storylines this season, along with the status of the club and what the goals are for this season.
All players echoed the same thing: to do the best they can to bring home a title.
One hot topic out of Revolution camp is Turner, and his impending departure to the Premier League. Despite the move, he’s still dedicated to bringing the Revs as far as he can in his remaining time with the club.
“My goal coming here was to leave New England a better place than it was when I got here,” Turner said to the Revs’ media team. “I think we’re well on the way to those things. To help new guys like Jozy and Seb get acclimated and help them understand what it means to be a Revolution player and enjoy my time. I’m really excited for this first half of the season to get games in and find my consistency.”
Upon joining the Revs, Altidore said the recent success of a history-rich team was the draw, along with a passionate fan base and a motivation to clinch the team’s first league title.
“I’m just excited to be here and have settled in with the guys so easily,” Altidore said last week to the Revolution media team. “Every fan knows about the New England Revolution, and they have a rich history, but haven’t been able to get over the hump. ... You look for places that try to push you, and to come to a place that hasn’t won (a MLS Cup), that’s going to be the demand. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
Final verdict
The Revolution likely won’t repeat as Supporters’ Shield winners, but will still put together a strong season that can put them in a position for a playoff spot. The usual suspects of Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Philadelphia will be in the running as well — the latter two likely a first-round pairing for the Revs should they make the postseason. The departure of Turner will hurt, but it’s possible the defense and offense could take some of the pressure off to make whoever is in goal more comfortable as games progress.
The offense is potent, the defense is much of the same, and Arena will be back to his winning ways as one of the best coaches of all time in North American soccer. Altidore and Lleget are big pickups that can make the team progress further, but the uncertainty at goal in the latter stages of the season will leave some doubt if the team can get it done when the season gets into the final weeks.