Nicole Gallagher admitted she never would have left Bishop Feehan High School if not for a trifecta of injuries which caused her to miss nearly eight months.
After all, Gallagher and the Shamrock girls’ basketball team won the MIAA Division 1 State Championship during March of her sophomore year.
But despite playing in almost every game that 2016 season, and serving as a key defensive piece during the playoff stretch, Gallagher still wanted to make up for time she lost after a pair of ankle injuries, twice tearing ligaments in her right ankle, and a stress fracture in her left foot.
“They were all back-to-back,” the 19-year-old Gallagher said, estimating it was about eight months away from the game. “It felt like forever.”
With the backing of her parents Michael and Kim, the Foxboro native reached out to Tabor Academy coach William Becker. Becker, a longtime coach of the program, originally tried to recruit Gallagher to the prep school after she finished her eighth-grade year at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
At the time, the shooting guard decided against the school in Marion. Instead, she attended closer-to-home Bishop Feehan with her two older brothers already attending the school on Holcott Drive. The second time around, however, Gallagher knew what she wanted to do.
“That’s one of the best decisions I’ve made, definitely the smartest decision,” Gallagher said of the choice to reclassify and attend Tabor Academy, which was surely a tough choice for a then 16-year-old.
She would make the 40 minute drive down I-495 to campus five days a week for classes, and sometimes six or seven if she chose to meet with teammates and play basketball over the weekend.
It all paid off.
After a three-year standout career at Tabor, highlighted as she scored 1,073 points in three seasons, Gallagher will play Division I basketball at Bryant University.
She committed in July 2018 and will join fellow incoming Bulldog and Hockomock League standout Shannon O’Connor of King Philip Regional.
“The coaching staff was a big plus for me,” Gallagher said of one of the deciding factors in choosing Bryant.
“I really bonded with especially the head coach, coach Mary Burke. She’s great. She’s super intense like me, so that was, I like someone that has as much passion as she does for the game. Also, it was close to home, so, you know, I kind of wanted parents to be able to go to the games.”
Gallagher said she was also looking at Ivy League, Patriot League and other Northeast Conference schools with her sights set on playing Division I. She was interested in Dartmouth, Harvard, Sacred Heart, Lehigh and Boston University.
Ultimately, Bryant offered her the best of everything, a high-level basketball program with strong academics.
“The opportunity ahead of me, to be able to make an impact on the court right away,” Gallagher said. “You know, I didn’t want to sit on the bench for the first two years, I didn’t want to do that. So, the opportunity that I see and still see was exciting for me. I mean, obviously, I’m going to have to work hard and do all the things right.”
Gallagher said her two years at Bishop Feehan will be fondly remembered.
“That was amazing,” she said postseason run, which was capped in Springfield along with teammates Katie Nelson, Lauren Mannis, Emma Forbes, Melissa Fontaine and others. “That was, you know, unfortunately, I haven’t replicated that (title) again, but that was an amazing feeling to win that. The team that year, that was special.”
Still, however, she said she had no regrets.
“It’s just such a different world in prep school,” Gallagher said. “My senior year we had six girls who are going to play Division I (senior point guard to Marquette). That’s something you really can’t find anywhere else.”
Gallagher also noted how she played one of the nation’s highest ranked prospects, 6-foot-5 center Aliyah Boston, twice in the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) finals.
The South Carolina-bound Boston and her Worcester Academy squad defeated Tabor two consecutive years in the NEPSAC title game.
“I always had fun playing basketball at Tabor, so it’s all a good memory, but senior year especially,” Gallagher said. “We just had good connections with the team, good chemistry. It was just fun to play when people were selfless and they don’t care about how many points they have it’s all just about winning, winning, winning.”
And winning they did.
Gallagher and the Seawolves won the ISL both her junior and senior year after playing an independent schedule her sophomore season. Tabor went 56-10 during the last three years with Gallagher starting at shooting guard with undefeated records (13-0 in 2017-18) and (10-0 in 2018-19) each of the least two years in the ISL.
Gallagher was voted Tabor Team MVP her senior year while garnering first team All-NEPSAC and All-ISL. She shot 40.3 percent from long range her senior year and averaged 16 points per game. It followed her 13 points per game as a junior. Gallagher was equally crucial on the defensive end, guarding the opponents’ best perimeter player, with 5.7 steals per game.
“No one spent more time in the gym working on their game,” longtime Tabor Academy coach William Becker said of Gallagher. “She is such a special player and a huge part of this program. She has the best motor and work ethic of any player I have coached in my career so far.”
Gallagher played AAU basketball with the Bay State Jaguars and Mass Premier Swoosh. She can still remember time as a youth when she played with Foxboro Metro West along with former Foxboro High standouts Ashley Sampson and Lily Sykes.
Next stop, Smithfield.