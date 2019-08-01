It’s a new day for the Foxboro High lacrosse program as coach Brittany Sherry has decided to step down from the post she has spent each of the last eight years.
Sherry informed Foxboro High Athletic Director Rich Cormier during their end-of-season meeting and more recently let the Warrior team know of her decision.
“The memories that we’ve shared, the success that we’ve had, on and off the field,” Sherry said, “It’s really been a great eight years and it is hard to leave it, but it’s time for someone else.”
Sherry took over the Foxboro program in 2011 at the age of 23. She had been coaching junior varsity at Mansfield High, but was looking for the opportunity to get back to coaching at her alma mater.
Sherry played lacrosse for three seasons at Foxboro High, starting her sophomore year in 2004, which was the program’s first year of existence. She gave the Warrior girls’ lacrosse program its first, true form of consistency.
Former Foxboro High Athletic Director Craig Najarian hired Sherry, before Cormier took over for Caitlin Brown.
“You know, losing Brittany (Sherry) is going to be a big void to fill for us for sure,” Cormier said.
“We’ve had a lot of success in girls’ lacrosse and she’s a huge reason why. Obviously as an alum, she’s kind of seen the start of the girls’ lacrosse program as a player and then bringing it to its pinnacle, atleast to this point, with the sectional championship.”
Sherry helped the Warriors to win Hockomock League titles each of her eight seasons as coach. Foxboro had not won a Hockomock League title prior to Sherry’s arrival.
And on a bigger stage, Sherry helped Foxboro become not just one of the best teams in the Hockomock, but in the state. It culminated in the program’s first-ever Division 2 East Sectional title this spring.
Sherry won 70 percent of the games as a coach at Foxboro as the Warriors etched a 120-48-2 record. Foxboro won 14 or more games in each of the last seven seasons with 16 or more wins four times (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019) and 17 wins twice (2013, 2017).
“I am going to miss it,” Sherry said. “I still like, cry about it. (When starting) I honestly thought, ‘All right, I got to beat out Jack Martinelli. How can I be here as long as him?’ And I don’t know how he does it.”
Sherry, a mother of two, said the decision comes as a personal one. She hopes to get back to working, this time around as a pharmacy technician. Sherry attributed the relationships she has made with some of the aspects she’ll remember most, obviously, in addition to the winning.
“And there’s a lot of other things that (Sherry) did that people didn’t necessarily see,” Cormier said. “She really cared about her players, not just as players, but as students and as people. She was always nominating them for different awards, whether it was MIAA Student of the Month, all the different Academic All-Americans.
“So she’s going to be hard to replace not only from the sideline coaching piece, but also the other stuff she did for the girls and for the program,” Cormier added.
Cormier said the position has not yet been posted, but expects it will be in the coming weeks.