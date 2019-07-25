FHS golf team to host fundraiser
The Foxboro High golf team will host a 18-hole fundraising tournament at the Foxboro Country Club on Monday, July 29.
The shotgun start will begin at 10 a.m. and it will cost $140 per player. The fee includes 18 holes with a cart, both a longest drive and closest to the pin contest, continental breakfast and steak tip lunch buffet.
Support the program by:
- Playing 18 holes
- Becoming Tee Sponsor
- Donating a raffle item
- Making a donation
For more information, contact Christine Lathrop at 508-944-7568 or fhsgolfboosters@gmail.com or coach Jared Tise at Jared.tise@yahoo.com
Times for Pats’ training camp
The Patriots will hold practices open to the public on July 25, 26 and 27 on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium at 9:15 a.m. with gates opening at 8.
The Patriots will be limited with open pracitces as they travel to Detriot prior to the first preseason game and then to Nashville for joint practices.