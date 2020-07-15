Former Foxboro High Warrior Justin Garcia completed his baseball career at Roger Williams University with 128 strikeouts in 26 appearances. The senior 6-foot-3 lefthander was a two-time All-Commonwealth Coast Conference selection for the Hawks (5-4), who had won four straight games in Lexington, Ky., before the season ended due to the coronavirus.
Recently, Garcia was the Pitcher of the Game for the Brockton Rox, who began their 38-game season in the New England-based Futures League for college players. Garcia pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Garcia joins a pair of area stars on the Rox’ roster, along with former AHS Bombardier Nate Tellier (UMass Dartmouth) and former North Attleboro Rocketeer Nick Sinacola (Maine) for the season which will run through mid-August.
Hannah Davis
Former Foxboro High softball standout Hannah Davis, was a sophomore catcher with the Quinnipiac softball team (2-9) that played five games in California and six in Florida before the season ended. Davis appeared in 39 games for the Bobcats as a freshman, making 30 starts with 16 hits.