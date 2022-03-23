CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New England Revolution (1-2-1, 4 pts.) fell to the newest MLS expansion team, Charlotte FC (1-3-0, 3 pts.), 3-1, on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in the clubs’ first-ever meeting. Carles Gil notched the lone goal for New England, his second of the season, on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.
Karol Swiderski opened the scoring after connecting with an Alan Franco pass in the sixth minute. Swiderski and Benjamin Bender scored the second-half goals for Charlotte.
Down 1-0 early in the second half, New England was awarded a penalty kick after Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina fouled Matt Polster inside the penalty area, resulting in a yellow card for the keeper. Gil converted from the spot, his second penalty goal of the year to go with one assist in MLS play, to tie the game.
Homegrown player Justin Rennicks (South Hamilton, Mass.) came off the bench for his first MLS appearance of the 2022 campaign. Rennicks joined Jozy Altidore up top, the latter making his first start for the club and sixth appearance in as many games across all competitions this season.
The Revolution head into a bye week during the international window, before returning to action on April 2 to host the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.
Game notes
Saturday’s starters featured three changes from last Wednesday’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League match against Pumas UNAM, as Tommy McNamara, Emmanuel Boateng, and Jozy Altidore started in place of Arnór Traustason, Gustavo Bou, and Adam Buksa.
Gil converted his second penalty kick of the season for New England’s lone goal of the night. Gil, now for 8-for-10 from the penalty spot in his MLS tenure, added five chances created and won 10 of his 11 duels, while matching a career single-game high with six fouls suffered.
Altidore registered his first start in a New England uniform and his 180th regular season appearance in MLS. Altidore had a team-high four shots.
Brandon Bye surpassed 8,500 minutes played in MLS, winning eight of his 11 duels and registering a pair of blocked shots.
Boateng started his second consecutive MLS match for New England, finishing his 71-minute shift with three chances created.
McNamara collected his 125th MLS start, recording two shots with one on target.
- Forward Adam Buksa has been called into the Poland National Team ahead of its FIFA World Cup Qualifying Second Round playoff match. Poland will face Scotland in a friendly match on Thursday, March 24 (3:45 p.m. ET) before taking on the winner of the UEFA Path B Semifinal between Sweden and the Czech Republic at Stadion Śląski in Chorzów, Poland on Tuesday, March 29 (2:45 p.m. ET), with the winner earning a spot in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar.
Buksa made his first five appearances with the Poland National Team during World Cup Qualifying action last September and October. The 25-year-old striker recorded five goals in as many caps, including a hat trick in a 7-1 rout of San Marino on Sept. 5. He is tied for 10th in goals scored during the current UEFA World Cup Qualifying cycle. Buksa averaged 1.63 goals per 90 minutes played. Buksa is one of two players among the top-20 UEFA goal scorers who represents a non-European club alongside compatriot Karol Swiderski.
Buksa led New England in scoring last season with 16 goals to go along with four assists in 31 games, helping New England to its first-ever Supporters’ Shield title. He has totaled 22 goals and eight assists in 57 MLS regular-season appearances, in addition to two goals in five MLS Cup Playoff appearances. Buksa’s 22 league goals rank third most all-time among Polish players in MLS.
Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason has also been called up, to the Iceland National Team for a pair of international friendly matches. Iceland will travel to Spain to face Finland on Sat., March 26 (12 noon ET) before a match with Spain on Tue., March 29 (2:45 p.m. ET). Traustason, who captained Iceland in two January friendlies against South Korea and Uganda, has been capped 43 times with five goals at the international level. In 31 career MLS appearances with New England, including two this
- season, Traustason has started 20 times with two goals and seven assists.
- The New England Amputee Soccer Team will play an exhibition match at Gillette Stadium during halftime of the New England Revolution’s home match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, April 2 (7:30 p.m.), shortly after members of the team return from this week’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in San Juan de Los Lagos, Mexico.
The April 2 exhibition match at Gillette Stadium is one facet of the New England Revolution’s ongoing partnership with the New England Amputee Soccer Team, which was founded in 2019 by Massachusetts’ own Nico Calabria and Rafa Perdigão. The Revolution’s long-term support of the team includes equipment donations and funding for team expenses including training field usage. Each year, the Revolution outfit the amputee team with customized uniforms and cleats. In 2021, the club donated state-of-the-art durable sets of SideStix crutches to assist the athletes in competition. To kick off the team’s 2022 season, the Revolution provided funding equivalent to 16 weeks of training field time.
“We are so lucky to be supported by the Revolution and Kraft family,” Nico Calabria said. “Our team is the best equipped and supported amputee soccer program anywhere in the United States. I can’t express how impactful it is to welcome new amputees to our team at high-quality facilities with a Revolution jersey. Just last week a new player tried to hand back a jersey thinking that it was a rental. It was amazing to see his face when he realized that it was his to keep and that the Revolution believe and support our mission. It means the world to me, to our team, and to the world of amputee soccer to be part of the Revolution. Thank you so much for everything they have done to bring our sport to a wider audience and to push our athletes to the next level.”
The New England Amputee Soccer Team is an affiliate of the American Amputee Soccer Association, welcoming amputee athletes of all ages, genders, and skill levels. Calabria, a native of Concord, Mass. and a teacher at Concord Middle School, has competed on the national stage since 2010 as captain of the U.S. Men’s Amputee Soccer Team. Perdigão, a resident of Shrewsbury, Mass., began competing as an amputee athlete in his native Brazil in 2008, where he founded the country’s first professional soccer team for amputees.
New England’s roster features three players — Calabria, Corey Laycock, and Vinny Fischer — who are set to compete with the U.S. Men’s Amputee Soccer Team in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in San Juan de Los Lagos, Mexico this week. The United States is one of five countries competing for three World Cup berths along with Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Haiti. The World Cup is scheduled for October.
New England Revolution II is set to open the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 27 when they travel to face New York City FC II at Belson, Stadium in Queens, N.Y. New England, entering its third professional season as the Revolution’s developmental team, is one of 21 clubs, including 20 MLS affiliates, competing in the newly established MLS NEXT Pro league and will play a 24-game regular season beginning Sunday and concluding in September with playoffs running through October.