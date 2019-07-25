Meghan Curran began looking at colleges when she was 14-years-old, trying to figure out what she would do for the rest of her life before stepping foot on her high school campus as an upperclassman.
Back then, her goal was to be a doctor. She was tutored in “junior-year math” the summer leading into her sophomore year so she could take took courses like chemistry and physics that year. She took the SATs then too, at the request of the Ivy League schools she was interested in.
While doing her best to prepare herself, the stress of it all was overwhelming. She couldn’t do it anymore.
“I said, all right, maybe I won’t be a doctor,” Curran laughed. “It was really tricky being that young and trying to decide what I wanted to do with my life… 15-year-old me was wrong.”
NCAA recruitment has since changed. Student athletes are not allowed to commit as early as once Curran did, a regulation she thinks will help others during their process. Luckily for Curran, however, the university she committed to has no shortage of impressive academic options.
The 18-year-old Curran will attend Princeton University and study either psychology or public policy with a minor in French. She will play lacrosse with the Division I Tigers too.
Curran ultimately committed to Princeton the same day she received the offer, in the Epcot parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida.
“I obviously couldn’t say no,” she said of her first reaction after she received an offer from the front-runner in her college search. “It was pretty great — it really is the most magical place on earth, I always say.”
Curran, who ranked No. 12 in the Class of 2019 with a GPA of 4.53, was deciding between three other Ivy League schools. Columbia, Harvard and Yale were all among the list of schools she was interested in, but said that Princeton was unique in a monumental way.
“What’s so unique is that all of their classes are structured around a certain time frame so it doesn’t impact any athletes,” Curran said. “So, it would never hinder any of my classes, I could take whatever wanted to take. And I loved that because I’m a student-athlete, like they always say, academics come first. So, that really stuck out to me.”
It was the best of both worlds — academics and athletics.
“I was looking for schools with mostly high-caliber academic programs because I wanted to be with like-minded athletes and be playing for a program where I could also get a really great education because, you know, there is life after lacrosse,” Curran said. “But, at the same time I still wanted a good lacrosse program too.”
She got that too. Princeton finished with 16 wins in 2019. The Tigers won the Ivy League title and claimed two wins in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the Division I quarterfinals to Boston College, a program Curran said she watched as a kid when she began to love the sport.
“It’s really always been the dream ever since I was younger to play Division I lacrosse,” she said. “You go to so many BC (Boston College) games, or NCAA tournaments. You’re surrounded by such great lacrosse and that’s just the dream growing up. To have that be an opportunity to fulfill and pursue, actually getting to play Division I athletics, it was kind of surreal.”
It all follows her four-year, standout career at Foxboro High.
Curran concluded her career with the Warriors as she scored 138 goals and contributed 101 assists on the attack. Curran was a three-time Hockomock League All-Star, two-time first team Eastern Mass. selection and was named United States Lacrosse All-Academic during her senior year.
On the field, she was a key contributor for the Warriors, who won four Davenport Divisional titles in her four years and the program’s first sectional title this spring. Off the field, she was named a Triple Impact Competitor from the Positive Coaching Alliance and winner of the Alvin Stuart School Spirit award from the Foxboro athletic department.
Curran was one of a handful of Foxboro High athletes who won sectional titles in two different sports during her four years. She was a sophomore on the Division 2 South Sectional champion Warrior field hockey team in the Fall of 2016, which she said was one of the highlights of her Foxboro athletic career due to one reason.
“To get to hold that trophy with my sister (Ally) was really, really cool,” Curran said. “That was really special.”
In addition to all the hardware won, Curran said the lacrosse program defeating Medfield for the first time her sophomore year was another special moment. Foxboro’s first postseason win over Wayland that season was another.
“We were just making all these milestones and it was kind of a preview into what our team would accomplish in the following years,” she said. “It was really cool to get to see us progress like that.”