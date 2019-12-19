Foxboro High’s Kris Anderson was a double-winner, but it wasn’t enough as the Warrior boys’ swim team opened its season with a 59-51 Hockomock League defeat to King Philip on Saturday.
Foxboro High freshman Megan Lanthrop came away with an impressive varsity debut as she earned a pair of South Sectional qualifying times for the Warrior girls swim team, who fell to King Philip 99-77 in the Hockomock League meet.
Lanthrop was the first to touch the wall in the 100 butterfly (1:06) and second in the 500 freestyle.
Anderson took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:29) and was a member of the first-place 200 relay team along with Anthony Amico, Dimitrios Davis, and Jared Roke (2:11). Foxboro’s 400 relay team including Marek Stone, Amico, Roke and Joseph St. Pierre also won (5:17).
On the girls side, Foxboro’s Francia Liguria won the 100 breaststroke (1:43), while Isabella Auclair, Sarah Howard, Emily Jaillet and Lilli Jones combined to win in the 400 relay (5:45).
Shannon Egan 100 freestyle), Alyssa Cloherty (100 backstroke) and Juliana Preston (100 breaststroke) finished with runner-up finishes. Teammates Jacequine Brandt (200 freestyle), Gina Oullette (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Alyssa Cloherty (200 medley) all finished third in their individual events.
Dimitri Davis was the runner-up in a pair of events (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) while Jared Roke (200 freestyle) and Kris Anderson (100 freestyle) also placed second. Jared St. Pierre had a pair of third-place finishes (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) in individual events.
The Foxboro boys (0-1) and girls (0-1) will host Stoughton on Thursday.