Foxboro High’s Meghan Lathrop was a quad-winner, including two individual events and a state qualifying time in the 100 butterfly, to lead the Warrior girls swim team to a dominating, 104-59 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton.
On the boys side, Foxboro’s Jared Roke, Dimitrios Davis and Josh Sitte each took a pair of placements, but the Warriors came up short 76-69 in the league verdict.
Lathrop led 1-2 finishes for the girls in both the 100 butterfly where she earned a win by 11 seconds (1:03.34) and the 100 backstroke, where she won by 15 seconds (1:32.32).
Lathrop was also a member of the first-placed 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, along with Foxboro teammates Shannon Egan, Abby Gallagher and Gina Ouelette.
Triple-winner Abby Gallagher won the 500 freestyle (5:47.9) with a sectional qualifying time and a margin of 1:37 while teammate Alyssa Cloherty won a pair of individual events in the 200 medley (2:46.8) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.38).
Shannon Egan added an individual win in the 100 freestyle (1:07.38).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Grace Preston, Peyton Feldman, Oulette and Gallagher combined to earn a win.
Roke led a 1-2 finish for the Foxboro boys in the 100 freestyle with a winning time by four seconds (1:11.91) while also finishing as the runner up in the 200 freestyle.
Davis won the 200 individual medley by a seven-second advantage (2:56.97) while he also took second in the 100 backstroke. Sitte won the 500 freestyle by nearly 54 seconds (8:45.6) and took third in the 200 freestyle.
Thomas Perry contributed a win of his own in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.53) to round out the individual first-place finishers while the 200 medley relay team of Anthony Amico, Kris Andersen, Davis and Perry combined for a win (2:19.88)
Amico (50 freestyle) and Anderson (100 freestyle) each touched the wall second in individual events as well.
Samantha Conley (200 freestyle), Jacqueline Brandt (100 backstroke), Feldman (50 freestyle) and Oulette (100 butterfly) each earned second-place finishes.