Foxboro High freshman Megan Lathrop was a quad-winner while Shannon Egan, Gina Ouellette and Abby Gallagher were each triple-winners for the Warrior girls swim team, who earned their second win of the season behind a 94-56 non-league verdict over Norton on Friday.
Josh Sitte was a double-winner for the Warrior boys, who took a 76-33 non-league win over the Lancers.
Lathrop won a pair of individual events in the 200 IM (2:29) and 100 butterfly (1:04) while teaming up with Egan, Gallagher and Ouellette in both the first-place 200 medley (2:12) and first-place 200 relay (1:58).
Egan added her individual win in the 50 freestyle (29.62) while Ouellette won the 100 freestyle (1:08) and Gallagher won the 100 breaststroke (1:20). Emily Jaillet, Grace Preston, Peyton Feldman and Lilli Jones combined to take first in the 400 freestyle relay (5:34).
On the boys side, Sitte won both the 200 freestyle (2:55) and 500 freestyle (8:57). Jared Roke added an individual first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:15).
T.J. Perry did so in the breaststroke (1:24).
Sophomore Guillermo Marroquin, David Marroquin, Joseph St. Pierre and Anthony Amico combine to touch the wall first in the 400 freestyle relay (5:21).
Freshman Alyssa Clohery had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke while Ouellette (100 butterfly), Egan (100 freestyle), Gallagher (500 freestyle) all added to their first-place finishes as well.
Senior Dimitrios Davis (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Kristian Andersen (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each had a pair of second-place finishes while Roke (200 freestyle) and Amico (30.44) added to their individual placements.
St. Pierre (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Roke (500 freestyle), and Sitte (100 backstroke) all earned third-place finishes.
Sarah Howard (200 freestyle), Francia Ligorria (100 freestyle), Jacqueline Brandt (100 backstroke), Annika Bridges (100 breaststroke) and Feldman (50 freestyle) all finished third in their respective events.
The Foxboro girls (2-1) and boys (1-2) will host Sharon on Friday.