Senior guard Katelyn Mollica moved within 12 points of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in her career at Foxboro High, leading the MIAA Tournament-bound Warrior girls’ basketball team to a 44-17 victory at Milford in a Hockomock League game.
Foxboro’s full-court pressure limited Milford to merely seven points over the first 16 minutes of play, but the Warriors owned merely a 17-7 advantage due to shooting woes.
“We didn’t have a good shooting night, we didn’t play especially well,” noted Foxboro coach Lisa Downs of the Warriors, who took a 33-10 lead into the fourth quarter, limiting the Scarlet Hawks to just three third-quarter points.
Shakirah Ketant tallied six of her Warrior-best 14 points during a 16-point third quarter, and Abby Hassman added eight points. Foxboro next hosts Stoughton Friday.