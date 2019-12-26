Foxboro High senior captain Ryan Proulx was a double-winner in the distance events while Meaghan Christie led a 1-2 finish in the shot put, but the Warriors were swept on the track against Hockomock League rival Sharon on Friday.
The Warriors girls fell 63-37 while the boys were handed a 65-31 league defeat. Proulx earned his wins in the mile (4:38.22) and two-mile (10:27.66) while Christie took the shot put (24-05.5).
Adam Connolly had a trio of top-three placements with second-place finishes in both the 55 meters and 300 meters in addition to a third-place finish in the long jump.
For the girls, both Emily Steele and Meghan Murphy had a pair of top-three placements. Steele took second in the two mile and third in the mile while Murphy took second in the 300 meter and third in the long jump.
Amanda Walden (55), Isabel Hallal (600), Emma Dahl (1,000), Mabel Linck (one mile) and Shayla Blair (shot put) all earned second-place finishes.
Tim Behn (600), Ali Nasri (55 hurdles) and Tyler Hagan (long jump) also finished second for the Warrior boys, who were swept in both the 1,000 meters and shot put.
Lilly Vey (55), Sophia Sougaris (600 meter), Amy Traianou (55 hurdles), Chloe Byrnes (high jump) finished third in their respective events.
