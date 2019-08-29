It will be a new start for the Foxboro High volleyball program with the hiring of new coach Vicki Santana.
Santana, who was a volunteer varsity assistant for the volleyball program last year, has been a junior varsity coach of the Warrior lacrosse program for the last three years.
“I can’t wait,” Santana, who played at Canton High and then in college at Worcester State. “Doing it last year and getting to know the girls, and now being able to work with them closer and watching them develop, (we’re) just really trying to grow volleyball network. Just trying to build the program.”
Sanatana took over the position from former Foxboro High coach Dan Damish.
While surely being competitive, the Warriors have struggled in the past to put wins together. They finished 1-19 last year. Santana, however, sees it being a much more successful season in the win column.
“I think really it’s just pulling it all together,” she said. “We have a lot of talented players, it’s just getting the right players into the right positions.
“So it’s fine tuning things, getting back to the basics and making it fun, making sure the girls are playing with a competitive and positive attitude.”
The Warriors will return nine varsity players from last season including senior captains Grace Boudreau, Maddie O’Brien and Sara Addeche.
Boudreau, the team’s best hitter last season, can play both outside and middle hitter. She will return to lead the group along with Shannon MacDonald and newcomer Shakirah Ketant. Ketant, a first-year volleyball player, will carry some high expectations due to her height on the front line.
Junior Kelsey Treweek will play libero this year, her first full season on varsity, after she gained experience on the varsity level late last season.
The Warriors will transition from a one-setter formation to a two-setter formation this year, as they look to O’Brien and Sarah Regan to fill the position.
Both Pam Nelson and Addeche will be on the back line this year as defensive specialists for the Warriors.
“Last year we were competitive, it’s just getting us to push past that and winning those five (set) matches,” Santana said. “They know they’re good and they know they can win.”