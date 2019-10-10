The Foxboro High volleyball team broke a two-game skid and inched closer to a postseason berth with a 3-1 non-league victory over host Norton on Tuesday.
Senior Grace Boudreau had 19 service points to go with five aces and 14 kills as the Warriors prevailed over the Lancers with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14 verdict.
Shannon McDonald added five kills and two blocks while Pam Nelson had 10 service points and three aces. Shakirah Ketant chipped in eight kills in the four-set win.
E Foxboro’s Kelsey Treweek had 22 digs against visiting North Attleboro, but the Warriors were handed a 3-1 Hockomock League defeat in a 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17 verdict.
Maddie O’Brien orchestrated the offense with 23 assists while Boudreau (13 kills, three blocks) and McDonald (seven kills, six blocks) helped on the front line. Nelson added 12 service points from the stripe.
E Prior to the contest against North Attleboro, Foxboro had its five-game win streak snapped in a 3-0 league loss to Franklin.
Boudreau had 11 digs and six kills for the Warriors, who fell 25-20, 25-14, 25-19. McDonald had three blocks.
Foxboro (8-6) will travel to King Philip on Thursday and Canton on Tuesday, needing two wins in their final six matches.