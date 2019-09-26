The Foxboro High volleyball team continues to improve, and continues to win. The Warriors have won three consecutive matches, including a pair of five-set verdicts.
Foxboro, now 5-4 on the year, had not won five matches since 2015 (6-12 overall record). The last time the Warriors had above a .500 record (with more than one game played) was September 2015.
Most recently, Foxboro pulled out a 3-2 Hockomock League victory over Attleboro as Kelsey Treweek tallied the final three points on three consecutive aces in the decisive fifth game .
It helped the Warriors overcame a one-set deficit and earn a 25-20, 22-25, 10-25, 25-12, 15-12 league victory.
Foxboro senior captain Grace Boudreau had 17 service points, 11 kills and five aces while Maddie O’Brien had 19 assists, Pam Nelson made 13 digs and Shakirah Ketant had seven kills. Treweek totaled 11 digs and eight service points for the Warriors.
E Prior to their contest against Attleboro, the Warriors took a 3-2 non-league victory over Norwood.
Junior Sara Addeche tallied 14 digs as the Warriors saw their two-set lead disappear, but pulled out the decisive fifth set for the 25-9, 25-17, 15-25, 14-25, 15-11 non-league victory.
Boudreau contributed 12 digs, seven kills and two aces for the Warriors, while Sara Regan had 10 assists and six aces. Shannon McDonald had eight kills and three blocks for Foxboro.
E The Warriors got back on the winning side of things with a 3-0 league verdict over Stoughton last Thursday.
Grace Fortune tallied 13 service points (six aces) and 10 digs as the Warriors claimed a 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 verdict.
Boudreau added 14 kills while Maddie O’Brien had 13 assists and four kills and Sara Regan added eight digs.
E And last Wednesday, senior captain Grace Boudreau tallied 10 kills and 10 digs, but the Warriors fell 3-0 to Oliver Ames in a league defeat.
Kelsey Treweek contributed 11 digs for the Warrior, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers earned a 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 verdict.
Foxboro (5-4) will travel to Sharon on Thursday and Norwood on Tuesday.