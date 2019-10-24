Foxboro High coach Vicki Santana and the Warrior volleyball team has already far surpassed their preseason goals.
The Warriors set their sights on five wins, which would have been two more than the previous three seasons combine. They’ve doubled that.
The Warriors earned win No. 10 of the season on Monday and ultimately qualified for the MIAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. It’s a drastic step for a program which had struggled entering 2019, tallying a nine toal wins over the last four years.
They didn’t put much stock into that entering the season. Instead, they wanted to be the group that established a change in both success and culture.
“I think we were definitely excited coming into this season because we were trying to make it all different,” senior tri-captain Maddie O’Brien said before practice on Tuesday. “We didn’t want it to be even close to last year or past seasons. And I think we did a good job with that.”
Of course, it helps that the Warriors have seven seniors — fellow tri-captain Grace Boudreau, Liza Shayevich, Kasey O’Keefe, Sarah Carroll, Shakirah Ketant, Addeche and O’Brien — and eight juniors — Kelsey Treweek, Grace Fortune, Sarah Regan, Emma Keefe, Jordan Kaplan, Pam Nelson, Shannon McDonald and Meghan Murphy — making up it’s roster of 15.
But they say it’s been more than just experience that has helped them this season.
“I would say some of the biggest differences this season are definitely coach Vicki (Santana) and assistant coach (Kaileen Spaulding) and I would just say the chemistry on the team is, we just have such a strong bond,” senior tri-captain Sara Addeche said. “Everybody gets along and we’re really just having fun this season.”
And the fun isn’t over yet. While the Warriors will conclude their regular season this week, they are looking forward to seeing their name on the MIAA Tournament bracket, which will be released on Tuesday.
“We’re pretty thrilled about it,” coach Santana said. “I don’t think anyone expected it. I think the girls, even at the start of the season when we had a couple of wins and we were like ‘Great, let’s see if we can keep this going’ and we kind of had a good schedule where it built us up to have multiple wins in a row, and then we came down and had a couple losses and then kept kind of climbing.
“I think for them they’re just so into it and so excited and they can’t believe that they’re here,” Santana said. “They’re proud of themselves, so they’re working hard.”
Ultimately, the group knows their fall season will come to an end. And perhaps unlike years prior, it may be a bit tougher to come to terms with.
“But it’s pretty bittersweet though,” O’Brien said. “Because like, we’re seniors and we’re having a great year and that’s awesome, but then we have to leave it as soon as it was just starting to get good.”
But if they’re able to look back and say they were the group that changed the program for years to come, it’ll surely make it a bit easier.
E The postseason qualifier followed a 3-0 league victory over Stoughton on Monday.
Boudreau tallied 14 kills and two blocks in the 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 verdict while O’Brien had with 18 assists. Fortune had 14 service points and four aces and Ketant added nine service points and three aces. Nelson (nine digs, three kills) and Treweek (eight digs) played well defensively.
E Foxboro also pulled out a decisive fifth set to claim a 3-2 league win against Milford. O’Brien shouldered the offense with 34 assists in a 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 verdict.
Treweek (28 digs) and Nelson (21 digs) led the defense. Bourdreau had 13 kills while Ketant recorded nine kills to go along with her five blocks.
Foxboro will concluded its regular season with hosting Sharon on Wednesday and travel to North Attleboro on Friday.