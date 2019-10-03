Just over the midway point of the season, first-year coach Vicki Stanza has to be feeling good about the developments of the Foxboro High volleyball team.
The Warriors (7-4) are currently three wins away from an MIAA Tournament qualifier after earning their fifth straight victory following a 3-0 non-league result against Norwood High on Tuesday.
Foxboro senior captain Grace Boudreau continued her strong play this season as she finished with 13 kills and four aces during the Warriors 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 verdict against the Mustangs.
Maddie O’Brien helped complement the offensive play for the Warriors, totallying 12 assists and five kills.
Junior Sara Addeche had nine digs for the Foxboro defense while senior Shakirah Ketant (four solo blocks, three assisted blocks) and Shannon McDonald (two solo, three assisted) were equally crucial in limiting the success the Mustangs had at the net.
E Prior to its match against Norwood on Tuesday, the Warriors tallied their third straight three-set win over Sharon last Thursday.
Boudreau was monumental on the front line, tallying 22 kills to go along with her 13 digs and six blocks as the Warriors overcame a one-set deficit and earned a 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11 league victory.
Maddie O’Brien had 31 assists for the Warrior offense, which featured Addeche (12 service points, five kills) and McDonald (five kills).
Pam Nelson (12 digs) and Kelsey Treweek (11 digs) carried the load for the defense.
Foxboro (7-4), who will qualify for the postseason with three wins in their nine remaining matches, will host Franklin on Thursday, North Attleboro on Monday prior to traveling to Norton on Tuesday.