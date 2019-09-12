After earning a win in its season opener, the Foxboro High volleyball team has fallen in consecutive matches, a pair of four-set contests.
The Warriors won the first set against Canton on Monday, but couldn’t close it out as the Bulldogs took a 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-6 Hockomock League verdict.
Senior Grace Boudreau had 11 digs and seven kills for the Warriors while teammates Maddie O’Brien had six assists, Grace Fortune seven digs and Pam Nelson 10 digs. Emma Keefe added six aces and three kills,
Prior to the contest against the Bulldogs, the Warriors took the third game, but ultimately fell to Mansfield 25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 on Thursday.
Nelson led the Foxboro defense with 10 digs on the back row while Fortune and Sara Addeche each had nine digs and Kelsey Treweek had six digs.
After traveling to Taunton on Wednesday, Foxboro (1-2) will travel to Milford on Monday and host Oliver Ames on Wednesday.